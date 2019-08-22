PGA professional Derek Berg, of the PNW Golf Academy in Issaquah, Wash., birdied three holes and shot a 2-under par third-round 70 to capture the 2019 Northwest Open championship on a windy Wednesday at Wine Valley Golf Club.
After completing each of the first two rounds with a 68 — Berg started the final day tied for fourth place, three shots back of 17-year old amateur Alexander Yang in the lead — Berg ended up with the best gross score at 10-under 206.
A 5-over 77 on the last day dropped Yang to fourth place overall, four shots back of Berg, but tops among amateurs.
The tournament included 168 golfers.
Wine Valley assistant pro Brady Sharp ended up tied for second place overall with Loren Jeglum, of Clarkston, three back of Berg with a 7-under 209.
Sharp came in only one stroke back of the lead, and two up on Berg, but he shot a 3-over 75 despite two birdies in the last round.
Walla Walla amateur Tyler Daniels had parred each of the first two rounds before shooting a 1-over 73 with four birdies on the final day to finish the tournament one over with a 217 that tied for 27th place.
Wine Valley head pro Chris Issacson was 5-over despite three birdies on Wednesday, and ended up in the middle of the pack with a 228.
Northwest Open Invitational
Wednesday
at Wine Valley Golf Club
Walla Walla
Par 72 (7,065 yards)
Final Results
Berg, Derek68-68-70—206
Jeglum, Loren70-67-72—209
Sharp, Brady67-67-75—209
Prante, Shane73-66-71—210
Yang, Alexander 68-65-77—210
Sand, John 71-68-72—211
Hatley, Reid 67-68-76—211
Kasch, Mike73-70-69—212
Malby, RyanIron 71-68-73—212
Ruel, Matthew 71-66-75—212
Black, Darren68-72-72—212
Grove, Russell71-71-70—212
Inglis, Colin64-73-75—212
Sherrell, Colt 72-69-72—213
Phay, David67-72-75—214
Mansfield, Will 72-68-74—214
Wiles, Justin72-70-72—214
Kleis, Colten 71-67-77—215
Lambert, Jared71-69-75—215
Aichele, Jason74-69-72—215
Bennett, Keith69-72-74—215
Nosler, Brian69-77-69—215
Epstein, Matthew67-69-80—216
Kendregan, Liam72-68-76—216
Mogg, Chris 70-69-77—216
Thornton, Brian71-69-76—216
Corder, Gordon71-70-76—217
Pence, Todd73-70-74—217
Hurt, Austin73-72-72—217
Nuhn, David74-71-72—217
Daniels, Tyler72-72-73—217
Carlson, Chase 70-72-76—218
Murray, Brent71-72-75—218
Robydek, Tony76-75-67—218
Swingle, Michael 74-67-77—218
Smith, Troy69-75-74—218
Wample II, Robert76-71-71—218
Azevedo, Patrick 72-70-77—219
Plusquellec, Alex 73-70-76—219
Poletiek, Jay 71-71-77—219
Prugh, Corey74-68-77—219
Lanning, Bradley71-73-75—219
Roth, Cody 69-76-74—219
Mroz, Alex75-70-74—219
Sovay, Tom71-74-74—219
Erwin, Kyle 77-75-68—220
Nolan, Nick 77-73-70—220
Stiles, Sam 71-69-80—220
Barton, Brian68-72-80—220
Coston, Jeff71-72-77—220
Koch, Mason 70-69-81—220
Plaster, Jack69-71-80—220
Hinkle, Lon73-73-74—220
Holmes, Chas76-73-71—220
Nelson, Birk72-73-75—220
Erdmann, Scott76-71-73—220
Power, Adam 75-69-77—221
Dolin, Daniel 75-79-67—221
Ward, Johnny79-70-72—221
Patterson, David76-73-72—221
Walsh, Brent74-71-76—221
Borseth, Quinton 75-78-69—222
Magruder, Charlie77-73-72—222
Cassidy, John75-71-76—222
Yoon, James 70-75-77—222
Young, Ryan78-70-74—222
Elzie, Bradley71-75-77—223
Fisher, Bryce70-74-79—223
Manley, Greg69-75-79—223
Stull, Stephen74-74-75—223
Brown, David72-80-72—224
Frank, Eric 77-77-70—224
Lobis, Keith 78-72-74—224
Ables, Clint74-74-76—224
Benzel, Ryan78-70-76—224
Salas, Brentt 72-75-77—224
Gionfriddo, Greg 76-77-72—225
McMahon, Colin81-73-71—225
Nelson, Ben75-75-75—225
Wilkins, Mark79-77-69—225
Dick, Nathan76-69-80—225
Leritz, Scott76-73-76—225
Clark, Wayne74-78-74—226
Barhanovich, Brian 75-74-77—226
Marsh, Jeff73-74-79—226
Hair III, Nate75-70-81—226
Killingsworth, Todd74-75-77—226
McElhinny, Timothy76-72-78—226
Casto, Ethan 79-73-75—227
Thurston, Nicholas77-74-76—227
Eisentrout, John76-68-83—227
Hegarty, Reilly 78-69-80—227
Hansen, Travis 83-71-74—228
Isaacson, Chris75-76-77—228
Stewart, Bruce75-77-76—228
Lisk, Christopher73-73-82—228
Ward, Jeff 74-75-79—228
Lackey, Joshua 76-77-76—229
D’Amelio, John 78-75-76—229
Himka, Ted 77-75-77—229
Backes, Holden 73-77-79—229
Grove, Andrew76-73-80—229
O’Neil, JackRyan 75-74-80—229
Prugh, Steve72-73-84—229
Baker, Bo75-76-79—230
Crandall, Craig77-74-79—230
Egusquiza, Marcus 75-77-78—230
Murphy, Jackson 80-74-76—230
Koch, Monte81-73-76—230
Miele, Connor79-74-77—230
Albert, Cole 74-74-82—230
Sherrell, Luke 79-76-75—230
Feyrer, Ryan 77-78-76—231
Valley, Kurt79-75-77—231
Hildreth, Burly 79-77-75—231
Rajczak, Colin 78-81-72—231
Hally, Brandon76-78-78—232
Arneson, Ezra 77-77-78—232
Bowen, Blake74-80-78—232
Bowen, Steven77-75-81—233
Owens, David73-82-78—233
Stephenson, Nathan77-75-81—233
Strobel, Dawson 82-73-78—233
Cach, Gabe83-77-73—233
Landis, Austin77-81-75—233
Ming, Chris82-80-71—233
Nicklos, Cameron 80-82-71—233
Bomar, Billy75-78-81—234
Larsen, Scott78-76-80—234
Wagner, Chad79-76-79—234
Burnett, Kevin 77-77-81—235
Curran, Chris81-80-74—235
Scholten, Willy75-80-82—237
Ellis, Andrew81-77-79—237
Lanning, Craig76-81-80—237
Scothorne, Joshua79-78-80—237
Turner, Brad 81-77-79—237
Reeves, Heath 75-87-76—238
Bobillot, Dave80-75-84—239
Amann, Daniel84-73-82—239
Mabry, Nicholas80-79-80—239
Smith, Elliot 79-81-79—239
Tupper, Bryan81-79-79—239
Bell, Steven 81-80-79—240
Riley, John82-79-79—240
Titus, Mike 87-77-76—240
Walters, Barry87-79-75—241
Off, Doug85-80-77—242
Thompson, Scott82-81-79—242
Hansen, Marc 85-76-81—242
Huskisson, Travis76-87-79—242
Fernandez, Caleb 82-80-83—245
Compher, JT88-82-76—246
Day, Jeff87-79-81—247
Londin, Dana80-82-85—247
Baugher, Jack 82-82-83—247
Coston, Tyler 86-80-81—247
Cherry, Chad 80-84-84—248
Carter, Jared 81-90-84—255
Whitaker, Ryan90-82-84—256
Voges, Noah 82-85-90—257
Buckles, Bret 84-89-85—258
Robinson, Riley 93-83-88—264
Gant, Taylor 89-98-86—273
Whitaker, Dan 73-71-WD—WD