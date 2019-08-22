PGA professional Derek Berg, of the PNW Golf Academy in Issaquah, Wash., birdied three holes and shot a 2-under par third-round 70 to capture the 2019 Northwest Open championship on a windy Wednesday at Wine Valley Golf Club.

After completing each of the first two rounds with a 68 — Berg started the final day tied for fourth place, three shots back of 17-year old amateur Alexander Yang in the lead — Berg ended up with the best gross score at 10-under 206.

A 5-over 77 on the last day dropped Yang to fourth place overall, four shots back of Berg, but tops among amateurs.

The tournament included 168 golfers.

Wine Valley assistant pro Brady Sharp ended up tied for second place overall with Loren Jeglum, of Clarkston, three back of Berg with a 7-under 209.

Sharp came in only one stroke back of the lead, and two up on Berg, but he shot a 3-over 75 despite two birdies in the last round.

Walla Walla amateur Tyler Daniels had parred each of the first two rounds before shooting a 1-over 73 with four birdies on the final day to finish the tournament one over with a 217 that tied for 27th place.

Wine Valley head pro Chris Issacson was 5-over despite three birdies on Wednesday, and ended up in the middle of the pack with a 228.

Northwest Open Invitational

Wednesday

at Wine Valley Golf Club

Walla Walla

Par 72 (7,065 yards)

Final Results

Berg, Derek68-68-70—206

Jeglum, Loren70-67-72—209

Sharp, Brady67-67-75—209

Prante, Shane73-66-71—210

Yang, Alexander 68-65-77—210

Sand, John 71-68-72—211

Hatley, Reid 67-68-76—211

Kasch, Mike73-70-69—212

Malby, RyanIron 71-68-73—212

Ruel, Matthew 71-66-75—212

Black, Darren68-72-72—212

Grove, Russell71-71-70—212

Inglis, Colin64-73-75—212

Sherrell, Colt 72-69-72—213

Phay, David67-72-75—214

Mansfield, Will 72-68-74—214

Wiles, Justin72-70-72—214

Kleis, Colten 71-67-77—215

Lambert, Jared71-69-75—215

Aichele, Jason74-69-72—215

Bennett, Keith69-72-74—215

Nosler, Brian69-77-69—215

Epstein, Matthew67-69-80—216

Kendregan, Liam72-68-76—216

Mogg, Chris 70-69-77—216

Thornton, Brian71-69-76—216

Corder, Gordon71-70-76—217

Pence, Todd73-70-74—217

Hurt, Austin73-72-72—217

Nuhn, David74-71-72—217

Daniels, Tyler72-72-73—217

Carlson, Chase 70-72-76—218

Murray, Brent71-72-75—218

Robydek, Tony76-75-67—218

Swingle, Michael 74-67-77—218

Smith, Troy69-75-74—218

Wample II, Robert76-71-71—218

Azevedo, Patrick 72-70-77—219

Plusquellec, Alex 73-70-76—219

Poletiek, Jay 71-71-77—219

Prugh, Corey74-68-77—219

Lanning, Bradley71-73-75—219

Roth, Cody 69-76-74—219

Mroz, Alex75-70-74—219

Sovay, Tom71-74-74—219

Erwin, Kyle 77-75-68—220

Nolan, Nick 77-73-70—220

Stiles, Sam 71-69-80—220

Barton, Brian68-72-80—220

Coston, Jeff71-72-77—220

Koch, Mason 70-69-81—220

Plaster, Jack69-71-80—220

Hinkle, Lon73-73-74—220

Holmes, Chas76-73-71—220

Nelson, Birk72-73-75—220

Erdmann, Scott76-71-73—220

Power, Adam 75-69-77—221

Dolin, Daniel 75-79-67—221

Ward, Johnny79-70-72—221

Patterson, David76-73-72—221

Walsh, Brent74-71-76—221

Borseth, Quinton 75-78-69—222

Magruder, Charlie77-73-72—222

Cassidy, John75-71-76—222

Yoon, James 70-75-77—222

Young, Ryan78-70-74—222

Elzie, Bradley71-75-77—223

Fisher, Bryce70-74-79—223

Manley, Greg69-75-79—223

Stull, Stephen74-74-75—223

Brown, David72-80-72—224

Frank, Eric 77-77-70—224

Lobis, Keith 78-72-74—224

Ables, Clint74-74-76—224

Benzel, Ryan78-70-76—224

Salas, Brentt 72-75-77—224

Gionfriddo, Greg 76-77-72—225

McMahon, Colin81-73-71—225

Nelson, Ben75-75-75—225

Wilkins, Mark79-77-69—225

Dick, Nathan76-69-80—225

Leritz, Scott76-73-76—225

Clark, Wayne74-78-74—226

Barhanovich, Brian 75-74-77—226

Marsh, Jeff73-74-79—226

Hair III, Nate75-70-81—226

Killingsworth, Todd74-75-77—226

McElhinny, Timothy76-72-78—226

Casto, Ethan 79-73-75—227

Thurston, Nicholas77-74-76—227

Eisentrout, John76-68-83—227

Hegarty, Reilly 78-69-80—227

Hansen, Travis 83-71-74—228

Isaacson, Chris75-76-77—228

Stewart, Bruce75-77-76—228

Lisk, Christopher73-73-82—228

Ward, Jeff 74-75-79—228

Lackey, Joshua 76-77-76—229

D’Amelio, John 78-75-76—229

Himka, Ted 77-75-77—229

Backes, Holden 73-77-79—229

Grove, Andrew76-73-80—229

O’Neil, JackRyan 75-74-80—229

Prugh, Steve72-73-84—229

Baker, Bo75-76-79—230

Crandall, Craig77-74-79—230

Egusquiza, Marcus 75-77-78—230

Murphy, Jackson 80-74-76—230

Koch, Monte81-73-76—230

Miele, Connor79-74-77—230

Albert, Cole 74-74-82—230

Sherrell, Luke 79-76-75—230

Feyrer, Ryan 77-78-76—231

Valley, Kurt79-75-77—231

Hildreth, Burly 79-77-75—231

Rajczak, Colin 78-81-72—231

Hally, Brandon76-78-78—232

Arneson, Ezra 77-77-78—232

Bowen, Blake74-80-78—232

Bowen, Steven77-75-81—233

Owens, David73-82-78—233

Stephenson, Nathan77-75-81—233

Strobel, Dawson 82-73-78—233

Cach, Gabe83-77-73—233

Landis, Austin77-81-75—233

Ming, Chris82-80-71—233

Nicklos, Cameron 80-82-71—233

Bomar, Billy75-78-81—234

Larsen, Scott78-76-80—234

Wagner, Chad79-76-79—234

Burnett, Kevin 77-77-81—235

Curran, Chris81-80-74—235

Scholten, Willy75-80-82—237

Ellis, Andrew81-77-79—237

Lanning, Craig76-81-80—237

Scothorne, Joshua79-78-80—237

Turner, Brad 81-77-79—237

Reeves, Heath 75-87-76—238

Bobillot, Dave80-75-84—239

Amann, Daniel84-73-82—239

Mabry, Nicholas80-79-80—239

Smith, Elliot 79-81-79—239

Tupper, Bryan81-79-79—239

Bell, Steven 81-80-79—240

Riley, John82-79-79—240

Titus, Mike 87-77-76—240

Walters, Barry87-79-75—241

Off, Doug85-80-77—242

Thompson, Scott82-81-79—242

Hansen, Marc 85-76-81—242

Huskisson, Travis76-87-79—242

Fernandez, Caleb 82-80-83—245

Compher, JT88-82-76—246

Day, Jeff87-79-81—247

Londin, Dana80-82-85—247

Baugher, Jack 82-82-83—247

Coston, Tyler 86-80-81—247

Cherry, Chad 80-84-84—248

Carter, Jared 81-90-84—255

Whitaker, Ryan90-82-84—256

Voges, Noah 82-85-90—257

Buckles, Bret 84-89-85—258

Robinson, Riley 93-83-88—264

Gant, Taylor 89-98-86—273

Whitaker, Dan 73-71-WD—WD