The coaching career of longtime Walla Walla High School boys basketball assistant Gary Peasley extends back to the early 1980s.
Peasley's first coaching assignment was leading the ninth-grade boys at Garrison Middle School in 1982.
"Principal Bill Jordan gave me the opportunity," Peasley said. "Back then, if you didn't coach two or three sports, something was amiss. The younger teachers were expected to coach.
"It was an opportunity to get my feet wet and a chance to make a mistake or two, " Peasley said. "I enjoyed that level of kid, but was wanting to get to the high school. That was the level I wanted to coach at."
Former Wa-Hi athletic director Bill Bieloh encouraged Peasley to apply for the junior varsity boys job. This portion of this coaching journey extended from 1987-88 to 1995-96. The Blue Devils, led by former head coach Jim Thacker, made the 1988-91 state tournaments and placed fifth in 1990.
"We had a lot of good players," Peasley said. "I learned a lot from Thack. He knew a lot about basketball. I was a pretty good learner, student. He was a good teacher."
The 1988 and '89 teams featured Jason Filan, David Bingham, and Ricky Wilson, Peasley said. The '90 ball club included Cary Flanagan, Gus Rojas, Kel Giard, Andy Jamison and Drew Bledsoe, Peasley said.
He also recalled coaching Andy Thompson, Kyle Bankhead, and Jared Jones at the JV level.
"These were the some of the best athletes to come out of Wa-Hi," Peasley said. "I didn't want to leave Walla Walla. I initially wanted to be a head coach, but that wasn't going to happen."
Peasley returned to the Blue Devils' bench in 2006-07 to assist head coach John Golden.
"Goldie was kind enough to give me the opportunity to do it again," Peasley said. "I was itching to get back into it."
Wa-Hi qualified for state in both 2009 and '10 due in part to the efforts of Spencer Hessler, Colton Arias, and Ryan James. The 2010 team placed fourth.
"Goldie was such a good guy to work with," Peasley said. "He cared about the kids and the longevity of the program. John wanted to keep that Blue Devil legacy going.
"We were there with a chance every year to maybe make it back to the state tournament," Peasley said. "We were always representative."
"I appreciated his dedication, his experience, and his voice of reason on the bench," Golden said. "His ability to work with kids and his basketball knowledge made him a no-brainer to join the staff. I just had to do a little arm-twisting to get him to come back.
"Having Chris Ferenz and Gary Peasley on the staff gave me the best assistants in the state," Golden said.
Adam Berg completed his first year as head coach of the Blue Devils in February after taking over for Mike Patterson — who guided Wa-Hi to a respectable showing the year before. The 2019-20 season ended with an overall record of 17-6.
"The program's in pretty good shape,"Peasley said. "Adam's the right guy for the job."
Peasley said he would remain on the coaching staff "as long as they'll have me."
"I love basketball," Peasley said. "It's been a part of my life since birth. It will be weird when I decide not to do it. That day will come. I'm taking it one year at a time and make sure it's the right time to go.
"The team thing is something you don't get in a lot of places," Peasley said. "That's what I like most about it. Walla Walla is a good place to be."