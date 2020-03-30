All Walla Walla Parks and Recreation programs and facility reservations are postponed through April 24 due to coronavirus restrictions.
The following programs are intended to be resumed when health authorities advise it is safe to do so: Blue Mountain Girls Softball, Blue Mountain Pre-Tee ball, Warrior Soccer Academy, Adult Co-ed Soccer.
The Parks and Recreation office and Carnegie, including the pottery ptudio, are closed to the public.
Visit website www.wwpr.us for updated information regarding recreation programs as it becomes available. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 509-527-4527, recreation@wallawallawa.gov or parks@wallawallawa.gov.