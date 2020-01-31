Walla Walla Parks and Rec is offering fencing courses at Carnegie Art Center beginning next week.
Fencing gear will be provided, but all attendees must wear comfortable shoes.
Nationally-ranked fencer, Robert Tabacco, who has over 20 years of fencing training and several years of experience as a professional fencing coach, is instructor.
Classes are open to the beginning fencer to the intermediate fencer. Pre-registration is required.
Adult fencing runs from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 4-25, and 11:10 a.m.-12:10 p.m. (along with adult drop-in for $20 per session with pre-registration) on Saturdays from Feb. 8-29, and fee is $75.
Youth fencing is from 8:50-9:50 a.m., and 10-11 a.m., on Saturdays from Feb. 8-29, and fee is $60.
Open fencing floor time will be ongoing from 7-8 p.m. for $15.
Carnegie Art Center is at 109 S. Palouse St. For more information or to register, see website wwpr.us, call 527-4527 ore email recreation@wallawallawa.gov. Registration is also available at the Parks & Recreation office, 55 Moore St.