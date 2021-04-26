Walla Walla Parks and Recreation is offering adult pickleball lessons at the new facility in Pioneer Park beginning May 3.
Lessons are for the adult novice to intermediate with experienced instructors. Participants will learn the rules, shots, strategies and scoring of pickleball. No experience is required. If you do not have a paddle, one will be provided for the lessons.
Lessons are open for ages 16 and up in three Mondays and Wednesdays sessions, and cost is $45.
Sessions run May 3, 5, 10, 12 at 5:15-6:45 p.m.; June 7, 9, 14, 16 at 5:15-6:45 p.m.; and July 12, 14, 19, 21 at 5:15-6:45 p.m.
Classes are held at Pioneer Park Pickleball Courts, 940 E. Alder. Registration is limited. For more information or to register, visit the City of Walla Walla website at www.wwpr.us or the Parks & Recreation office, 55 E. Moore St., or call 527-4527. See up-to-the minute program information at www.facebook.com/wallawallapr.