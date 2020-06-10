The City of Walla Walla's Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool could open as early as June 22, should the county reach Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's statewide reopening plan, Walla Walla Parks and Recreation announced in a press release.
The date may change, the release said, adding that some pool features would remain closed.
However, Phase 3 would enable the pool to offer open swim, lap swim and yoga.
Phase 4 would allow for more features and activities.
Parks and Rec announced final rates for 2020 pool passes with youth, seniors and veterans at $65, adults $75 and families $160.
For more information, Parks and Rec recommends the best way to contact them is email recreation@wallawallawa.gov or parks@wallawallawa.gov.
The release also shared updates to the status of several other Parks and Rec programs.
All programs taking place at Carnegie (109 S. Palouse St.), including yoga, fencing, art classes, ukulele lessons, tai chi, and the Pottery Painting Studio) are cancelled through June 22, with a schedule to be released soon.
The Pottery Painting Studio will resume operation on June 25.
Blue Mountain Girls Softball will hold its first practice the week of June 22.
Fall Soccer Registration opened Friday, but Blue Mountain Baseball League had yet to be decided.
Adult Softball will begin July 19, with the Men's and Co-ed leagues scheduled to start play on July 6 with a entry deadline of 5 p.m. on June 29. Until Walla Walla County is in Phase 4, no spectators will be allowed at the field.
Sweet Onion Softball Tournament was rescheduled to Aug. 1-2.
Lifeguard Certification and Re-certification online courses are currently available.
NFL Flag Football registration opened Friday, with first practice July 6.
Summer school meals will be extended until Aug. 28.
UPlay will open in Phase 4, so look for further details as that date draws near.
Warrior Soccer Academy plans to start Aug. 3.
Meanwhile, ballfields, picnic shelters and pool shelters will be open for registration June 22.
Parks are still open for exercise; however, people are asked to maintain the required six feet of social distancing from other park users.
Also, some of the areas within the parks are closed including all playgrounds and picnic shelters.