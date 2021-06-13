Registration for Walla Walla Parks and Recreation's flag football is open until June 28.
The first practice is scheduled to start on June 28.
Flag football will be using the same format as years past, with volunteer coaches, weeknight games only, high school football players as referees and NFL jerseys.
Games will be played at the Mill Creek Sportsplex. Divisions are by grades in school this fall: kindergarten-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8.
Register by visiting website www.wallawallawa.gov/government/parks-and-recreation/recreation-programs/leagues/nfl-flag-football.
If interested in coaching, see website https://www.wallawallawa.gov/coaching.