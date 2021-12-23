Walla Walla Parks and Recreation is taking registration for its Youth Indoor Soccer League.
The program is open to youth in grades kindergarten through eighth grade, with teams being comprised of both boys and girls. Players will be assigned to teams according to their grade and school they attend.
Play will be 5-on-5 and begins Jan. 8. Practices will be one day per week and games will take place on Saturdays. Games and practices will take place at local school gymnasiums. The season will end on March 5.
All participants will receive a program T-shirt. Players will be required to wear shin-guards and non-marking soft sole tennis shoes. Teams will be coached by volunteer coaches. Those interested in coaching should contact the Parks and Recreation office at 527-4527.
Masks are required when not playing. Masks are required for all spectators while indoors.
League registration is $60 and is ongoing as space allows. Register can be done online at www.wwpr.us or at the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 E. Moore St. Scholarships are available to those that qualify. Scholarship applications can be found online at www.wwpr.us.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 527-4527, email recreation@wallawallawa.gov, or visit website www.wwpr.us.
