Pacific Little League is having tryouts for players ages 9-13 on Saturday, March 27, at the Pacific Little League Fields.
All players aged 9-13 are required to attend ONE tryout regardless of the division you are registered for.
Tryouts will by from 8-10 a.m. for 9-12 year olds; 10 a.m.-noon for 50 70 intermediate players; and 1-6 p.m. for all remaining players. Arrive early to get you number.
Social distancing and masks will be required for all players and spectators.
If you are not registered to play it is not too late, all divisions are open at website clubs.bluesombrero.com/wallawallapacificll.
For more information, contact John or Karen Zodnick at email jzodnick@bmi.net or call 509-520-8447.
