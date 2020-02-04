Pacific Little League's "So Kids Can Play" baseball for boys and girls is having 2020 signups at Super 1 Foods on Friday and Saturday.
The 2020 age chart applies, see website clubs.bluesombrero.com/wallawallapacificll for more information.
The league offers Tee Ball for ages 4-6 for $60, Coach Pitch for ages 6-8 for $75, Minor League Player Pitch for ages 7-11 for $75, Little League for ages 9-12 for $75, a Challengers area-wide team for ages 5-12 for $30, and a new area-wide Intermediate level for ages 11-13 for $75.
Signups are from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, at Super 1. A parent signature, copy of birth certificate and three difference proofs of residence are required.
Contact John or Karen Zodnick at 529-6589 or 520-8447, or email jzodnick@bmi.net, for more information.