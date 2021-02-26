Pacific Little League's signups are open through March 13.
Online signups are available at website clubs.bluesombrero.com/wallawallapacificll, or in-person weeknights from 5:30-7 p.m. and weekends from 1-4 p.m.
A new area-wide division Intermediate 50/70 for ages 11-13 is available this year, fee is $75.
The Challengers area-wide division for physically or emotionally challenged players ages 5-20, if still in school, is $30.
Tee Ball for ages 4-7 is $60, and Minor Coach-pitch for ages 5-8, Minor Player-pitch for ages 7-11, and Majors Little League are all $75.
An original birth certificate and three proofs of residence (one of each of three different categories listed at littleleague.org, forms and publications) are required.
Managers, assistant coaches, and team parent snack bar and fundraisers workers are needed, as well as team and sign sponsors for all divisions.
For more information, contact John or Karen Zodnick at jzodnick@bmi.net or call 520-8447.
Teaser photo by Jose Morales.