Registration and tryouts for Pacific Little League are slated over the next month.
The league, which includes Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla, has online sign-ups at www.w2pacificll.com, and in person daily through March 5 at the Super 1 Foods deli department, from 5-7 p.m. weeknights and 1-4 p.m. on weekends.
Intermediate 50/70, for ages 11-13 and includes seven-inning games, base stealing and leading off, has a $75 fee.
Challengers league for ages 5-20 has a $30 fee.
Majors Division for ages 9-12, Minor League Player Pitch for ages 7-11, and Minor League Coach Pitch for ages 6-9, all have a $75 fee.
And Tee-Ball for ages 4-7 has a $60 fee.
A parent signature, copy of a state-issued birth certificate, and three different proofs of residence (from between Feb. 1, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2022) are required.
Tryouts for ages 9-13 are March 5-6 at 10 a.m., March 10 at 5:30 p.m., and March 12-13 at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact John and Karen Zodnick at jzodnick@bmi.net or 509-520-8447.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.