MILTON-FREEWATER — The annual P.E.O. Golf Tournament is slated to tee off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course.
The two-person modified alternate shot tournament has men's, women's and mixed divisions.
Entry is $50 per person, which includes green fees and lunch, $40 for season pass holders, which includes lunch. Additional lunch tickets are $10.
There are a limited number of golf cart rentals, reservations are needed.
Games include long putt, closest to pin and shortest drive, with prizes including local wines, rounds of golf and more.
Entry deadline is Thursday.
For more information or to register, call George Gillette at 541-938-7284, or stop by the M-F Muni pro shop.
