MILTON-FREEWATER — The P.E.O. Annual Golf Tournament is set at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, June 10.
The two-person modified alternate shot tournament supporting P.E.O. scholarships tees off at 8:30 a.m.
Men's, Women's and Mixed Divisions have an entry fee of $55 per person, and $45 for season pass holders, which includes green fees and lunch. There is a limited number of golf cart rentals available, reservations are needed.
Long putt, closest to the pin, shortest drive and hit the green games have prizes including local wines, rounds of golf and more, and mulligans are available for purchase.
Entry deadline is Thursday.
Register at the pro shop or call George Gillette at 541-938-7284.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.