MILTON-FREEWATER — The P.E.G. Scramble Invitational was held at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course for the first time in two years on Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26.
George Gillette and Eric Waller teamed up to take first flight, first gross honors, with Jeff Bishop and Matt Chesnut earning second gross.
Cody Hahn and Cody Norton, and Homer Menchaca and Martin Rome, tied for first flight, first net, with Wes White and Beau Gosney earning third net honors.
In second flight play, Matt Helm and Mike Lesko took first gross, and Lupe Contreras and Pat Grimm second gross.
Keith Truax and Doug Cawlfield earned first net, and Ron Swiger and Gary Swiger second net.
The net proceeds go to the Pat Gillette Memorial Scholarship Foundation for college bound student-athlete scholarships. The tournament was sponsored by Columbia Distributing, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Walla Walla, and Gillette & Weiler Golf Shop.
During Sunday's round, Cody Norton scored an ace on the par-3, 122-yard 17th hole, using a 54-degree wedge. This is his first hole-in-one in 12 years of playing.
It was witnessed by his playing partner Cody Hahn, Gabe Gallaher and Keri Mercer.
