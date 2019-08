MILTON-FREEWATER — The P.E.G. Cross Country Scramble is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course.

The four-person scramble has an entry fee of $25 plus green fees, and is a fundraiser for the Pat Gillette Memorial Scholarship Foundation. It is limited to 20 teams.

The course will be closed to public play until 3:30 p.m., when it will reopen on graduated tee times.

For more information, call the pro shop at 541-938-7284.