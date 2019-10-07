COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla hosted the Owls of Oregon Tech University Sunday afternoon at the WWU soccer complex.

The Owls (6-2-2, 3-2-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference play) put together a three-goal first half and rode their first-half momentum to a 7-1 victory over the Wolves (3-8-0, 1-5-0 CCC).

The teams battled back-and-forth for the first seven minutes before Oregon Tech broke through the Wolves defense, as Devin Lutz was able to convert a shot from 100-plus yards out over the outstretched arms of Wolves goalkeeper Kohl Tomcho.

The Wolves found the equalizer goal six minutes later, as Jordan St. George put a through-ball that deflected to Bryson Johansson, who then took a few dribbles to his left and found the back of the net to tie up the match 1-1.

The teams played the next 20 minutes in a defensive battle until the Owls converted their second goal of the match. Kyle Wright took a Wolves’ defender deflection and found the back of the net to give the Owls a 2-1 lead.

The Owls wasted no time, scoring their third goal three minutes later off the leg of Reilly Combs and took a 3-1 lead into the half.

The Owls continued their offensive attack, scoring four goals in the second half while their defense prohibited the Wolves from scoring again.

The Owls went on to win the match, 7-1.

The Wolves next play Sunday, when they travel to No. 24-Ranked Rocky Mountain College (5-3-0, 4-1-0 CCC) for a noon Mountain time match.