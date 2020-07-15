Walla Walla will host its annual All-City Golf Tournament, Aug. 8-9, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course and at Walla Walla Country Club.
Online registration is now open here at https://wwcc-2020allcitychampionship.golfgenius.com.
Players must be at least 18 years old, reside with 30 miles of Walla Walla, and have an established USGA Handicap.
Registration for Walla Walla Country Club members and Vets season ticket holders costs $80, while non-members will be charged $110. For a cart, players must also pay $15 a day.
The field will be limited to the first 120 entry forms submitted before the Aug. 5, 5 p.m. deadline.
Veterans Memorial Golf Course will host the opening round Aug. 8 with 18-hole stroke play, and the tournament will finish the following day with another 18 holes at Walla Walla Country Club.
Play will begin both days with tee time at 8 a.m.
Divisions include Championship at 6,500-6,700 yards, Open at 6,200 yards, Seniors (50 and older) at 5,880 yards, and Ladies at 5,315 yards.
The top eight in the championship flight will tee off at 11 a.m.