UNDATED — Players for the World Cup champion women’s national team say mediation talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation in their dispute over equal pay are over.
Molly Levinson, who represents the players in matters concerning the dispute, said in a statement Wednesday that the players look forward to a jury trial.
U.S. Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
The players sued the federation in March, charging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team. The USSF countered that pay and benefits for members of the men’s and women’s teams, bargained by separate unions, can’t be compared and said there was no basis for allegations of illegal conduct.