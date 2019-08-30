TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has not decided what it plans to do about the appearance of Placido Domingo at a 2020 Games event and is looking into allegations the opera star had sexually harassed several women.
The Associated Press reported earlier this month on extensive allegations against Domingo, spanning decades. Women accused Domingo of using his power at the Los Angeles Opera, where he was longtime general director, as well as elsewhere, to pressure them into sexual relationships.
Domingo has denied the allegations, saying he believed the relationships had been consensual.
The committee said Friday in a statement: “Tokyo 2020 is seeking to clarify the situation.”