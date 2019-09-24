DOHA, Qatar — Russia’s doping troubles are nowhere near over. After a head-snapping day of developments from Moscow to Tokyo to the Middle East, the country has new fears that its status at next year’s Olympics could be in jeopardy — and no doubt about where it stands in track and field.
Rune Andersen, the head of track’s task force on Russian doping, recommended that the country’s federation remain barred during this week’s world championships.
Earlier in the day, the World Anti-Doping Agency had announced during its meeting in Tokyo that it was giving Russia three weeks to explain what looked like manipulation of critical data from its Moscow lab, which was not matching up with data WADA received from a whistleblower who helped break open the Russian doping scandal in 2016.