SYDNEY — London Olympics hurdles gold medalist Sally Pearson has announced her retirement from elite track and field after failing to recover from a series of recent leg injuries.
Pearson, who won the 100-meter hurdles at London in 2012 four years after taking silver at the Beijing Games, also won world championship titles in 2011 and 2017.
The 32-year-old Pearson had hoped to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year, but announced the decision to retire in a statement Tuesday. She had been preparing to defend her world title in Doha next month when she had another injury setback.