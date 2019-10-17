DURHAM, N.C. — Joe Girardi quit as manager of the U.S. baseball team trying to qualify for the Olympics before it played a single game.
Girardi said Wednesday he is leaving to pursue a major league managing job. There are seven current openings.
He will be replaced by Scott Brosius, who had been slated to be Girardi’s bench coach. Brosius, the MVP of the 1998 World Series with the New York Yankees, became the senior director of baseball development for USA Baseball earlier this year.
Willie Randolph will shift from third base to bench coach, and Ernie Young from the first base coaching box to third.
The U.S. will train from Oct. 21-28 at the Kansas City Royals’ complex in Surprise, Arizona, then start qualifying from Nov. 2-4 at Guadalajara, Mexico.