Eight-time Paralympic medalist David Wagner will represent Team USA in wheelchair tennis during the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, to be held Aug. 24-Sept. 5.
A former Walla Walla resident, Wagner, 47, now lives in Portland, Ore., and is returning for his fifth Paralympic Games.
He has won three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.
He has won more than a dozen Grand Slam titles, and has been ranked in the top three in the world for the past 14 years.
Wagner graduated from Walla Walla University in 2000 with a degree in elementary education, and went on to earn an MBA from Devry/Keller University.
A spinal cord injury in 1995 left Wagner paralyzed from the mid-chest down. He started playing wheelchair tennis in 1999, and by 2003, was the world's top-ranked player.