POMEROY — The defending state champions Odessa Tigers dominated Pomeroy here on Friday night, taking home a 76-8 victory.

Odessa put up 70 points in the first half to put the game away.

Marcus King had 110 yards rushing with two touchdowns, while his running mate Josh Clark had 134 rushing yards with five touchdowns on the night for the Tigers.

Odessa QB Camden Weber went 3-for-3 passing for 39 yards and two touchdowns, adding a third on a 48-yard punt return.

The Pirates turned to ball over four times, including three fumbles and one interception.

Pomeroy got a 17-yard touchdown on a pass from Brandon Bales to Colton Slaybaugh in the fourth quarter to deny the Tigers a shutout.

The Pirates’ next game will be against Tekoa-Rosalia on Thursday in Pomeroy.

Odessa 76, Pomeroy 8

Odessa383260—76

Pomeroy0008—8

Odessa — King 5-yard run (King run).

Odessa — Clark 31-yard run (Run failed).

Odessa — King 65-yard run (Nelson pass from Weber).

Odessa — Clark 21-yard run (Weber run).

Odessa — Clark 21-yard run (Clark run).

Odessa — Weber 48-yard run (Kick failed).

Odessa — Clark 30-yard run (Kick failed).

Odessa — Clark 14-yard run (Nelson kick).

Odessa — Nelson 31-yard pass from Weber (Nelson kick).

Odessa — Clark 5-yard pass from Weber (Kick failed).

