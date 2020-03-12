The NWAC basketball championships originally scheduled last week in Everett, Wash., but was postponed after the coronavirus outbreak closed the venue, will proceed at Oregon sites without fans in the stands.
The Walla Walla Community College women’s team is slated to play Highline at 6 p.m. today at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Ore.
The women’s first two rounds will be completed at Linn-Benton, with the semifinals and championship games moved to Clackamas Community College in Oregon City on Saturday and Sunday.
The NWAC men’s tournament is set to play in its entirety at Clackamas beginning today.
Walla Walla athletic director Jeff Reinland said this morning that no fans will be allowed in the venues for games.
Also, WWCC’s home baseball games against Chemeketa on and Clark on Sunday have been canceled, Reinland said.
The two twin bills are not league games, so will not be rescheduled.
The Warriors’ home softball games against North Idaho and Spokane on Friday and Saturday, respectively, were scheduled to be played at noon both games, as of presstime.