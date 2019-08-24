Walla Walla’s summer American Legion baseball program for 15-18-yearolds — Bears, Bruins and Griz — is now being run by the newly formed Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club (WWVBC).

The new leadership is also bringing a change in tryout dates, as well as the addition of travel teams for those who are 13 and 14.

Tryouts for the program will be Sept. 7 at Murr Field, at the corner of Abbott Road and Fern Avenue.

Those who are 14 and under will tryout from 1-3 p.m., and those 18 and under will tryout from 3-5 p.m.

The program is open to anyone born between Sept. 1, 2007 and Dec. 31, 2001.

The early tryout is being done in September rather than in the spring so players will have access to winter workouts and parents can take advantage of an affordable monthly payment plan.

WWVBC President Andy Coleman said the program’s focus will be on providing players with a competitive baseball experience with quality coaching. T

eams will regularly travel throughout the Pacific Northwest and occasionally out of the region to places such as Montana and California.

The program is overseen by a 10-member Board of Directors, made up of community members with experience in coaching and administration of youth sports programs.

“I am blow away by the number of people who have stepped forward will to assist in getting this new organization off the ground,” Coleman said. “The board looks forward to providing continuity among competitive baseball offerings for those ages 13-18.”

The Bruins will continue to compete at the American Legion AA level (17 and under), and the Griz will compete at the American Legion A level (16 and under).

The Bears have been competing as an independent 19-and-under team.

The team might continue as an independent team or move to the American Legion AAA level, depending on turnout.

The newly formed teams for those 14 and under, while not being in a league, will play in regional tournaments as well doubleheaders and single games against select opponents.

The American Legion baseball program was started in Walla Walla 20 years ago by the father-and-son team of Terry and Stacy Bergevin. It has been overseen by the family through the just-completed season.

The Bergevin family handed off operation of the program to WWVBC this year.

Through its history, the local legion program has been extremely successful. The Bruins won the Washington state Legion AA championship in 2013, 2015 and 2017, while the Griz have won three state Legion A championships — 2015, 2016 and 2017.

For more information, email Walla2Baseball@gmail.com.