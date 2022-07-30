Walla Walla Parks and Recreation held an open house at the Mill Creek Sportsplex on Thursday, July 28, to show the public renderings of eight new, lighted pickleball courts and additional parking.
Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman said the use of the Pioneer Park pickleball courts and continued interest in the sport spurred the additions at Mill Creek Sportsplex.
"The popularity of pickleball is huge, it's the fastest growing sport in the U.S.," Coleman said.
He said the Walla Walla Pickleball Association approached Walla Walla Parks and Recreation about adding more courts in current city facilities several years ago.
Initially, Howard Tietan Park was targeted as a potential site for pickleball courts.
Then, funding became available if additional parking was included, and the Sportsplex became the choice.
About 100 additional parking spots will be added at the Sportsplex, which will also help with accommodating use of the three softball and two soccer fields currently at the park.
Pickleball courts are in high demand around the country.
"Cities can't build them fast enough," Coleman said.
He said the project is expected to cost about $2 million. Funding is coming from federal grants as well as the Walla Walla Pickleball Association.
A master plan for the Mill Creek Sportsplex was also presented at Thursday's open house, with additional baseball/softball and soccer fields included.
Coleman said the city hopes to have the project out for bids this fall, with construction expected to be completed in mid-2023.
