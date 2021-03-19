All of Washington state entered Phase 3 of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Healthy Washington Sport and Activities Guidelines regulations for athletics on Thursday.
What does that mean for fans eager to attend high school and college games this weekend?
Nothing much has changed.
Yet.
Area athletic directors are doing everything they can to comply with the regulations instituted by Gov. Jay Inslee, which the WIAA used to form its guidelines.
And they’re making sure no big changes in fans’ attendance at games overstep the new guidelines.
Basically, 25% capacity of a venue can be filled with spectators, but full guidelines can be found at wiaa.com/ConDocs/Con1911/Healthy Washington Sport and Activity Guidelines.pdf.
Walla Walla High’s final football game of the season will be played at Martin Field, next to Borleske Stadium, on March 30.
The Blue Devils usually play in Borleske, but the field is configured for baseball at this time.
But Martin Field can have up to 400 fans in the stands, which does not include the teams’ players, coaches and staff, game personnel and medical staff.
Each Blue Devil rostered player will be allotted four seats for the game.
“This will leave roughly 200 spots that we are offering to our student body, with seniors getting first priority on those available 200,” Wa-Hi athletic director Dirk Hansen said in an email.
For indoor games, team numbers, medical personnel and officials do count against the numbers of fans in the stands, leaving Wa-Hi’s count at about 340 people, he said.
For outdoor competitions like the Hawks’ South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) cross country meet at Connell on Thursday afternoon, March 18, spectators were allowed to attend, while maintaining social distancing from athletes and other fans, and wearing masks.
But for Saturday’s SCAC league volleyball title match, which College Place is hosting against Connell at 1 p.m., the teams are sticking with the system they’ve been using.
Each team’s players are allocated tickets to distribute to family and friends, which keeps the number of spectators in the stands in compliance with regulations.
“It’s worked really well,” College Place athletic director Kenneth James of the system.
The SCAC athletic directors are meeting on Monday to determine how to best comply with the new regulations, so that may change.
In Oregon, Umatilla County is still considered “high risk” under updated Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
For McLoughlin High, that means 15 percent of Shockman Field can have fans on hand for Friday night’s football game with Irrigon.
That works out to 75 spectators, Pioneers athletic director Chris Meliah said.
Each Mac-Hi player and cheerleader get two tickets to distribute.
“That pretty much puts us at our limit,” Meliah said.
Each school has different numbers of fans allowed depending on their venue size.
At Whitman College, no fans will be in the Borleske Stadium stands for the Blues’ home-opening baseball stand against Whitworth on Saturday and Sunday.
That applies for any tennis, soccer, volleyball, or any other sporting events this spring.
“We won’t be allowing any spectators at our athletics events for the duration of the spring season regardless of any relaxing of state and local restrictions,” Whitman sports communication director John Barry said in an email.