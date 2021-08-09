Jeff Neher followed his All-City Golf Tournament first-round 70 on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Walla Walla Country Club, with another 70 in the second round on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course to win his third straight tourney title.
Neher’s 4-under-par 140 was four strokes better than runner-up John LeFriec’s even-par 144, which won the Senior Flight.
Matt Corley and Jeff Wright both carded 146 and tied for third, with Jorge Martinez fifth at 147, and Cory Spencer and Brian Hansen tied for sixth with 148.
Rounding out the top 10, Dakota Baker, Johnny Keyes and Michael Garton all shot 149 to tie for eighth.
Corley won the Championship Flight gross with his 146, followed by Martinez, Spencer and Hansen tied for third, Baker fifth and Michael Wog sixth at 150.
Mike Simon’s 140 won the Championship Flight net.
In the Open Flight, Division One, Barry Wofford carded a 151 for the victory.
Chris Garratt was second at 156, Casey Waddell was next at 157, followed by Bill Boggs 159, Jeff Bishop 160, and Jamie Brown and Eddie Murr tied for sixth at 161.
Chris Long’s 139 won the Open Flight, Division One net.
In Open Flight, Division Two play, Spencer Cordiero won with a 163, followed by Ryan Bullock 165, Abe Currin 168, Jonathon Grant fourth at 171, Jim Kent 174, and Terry Willsey 175.
Joe Volz recorded a 136 to win the division’s net.
In the Senior Flight, LeFriec’s 144 was followed by Wright’s 146, Gregg Corn and George Konzek tied for third at 154, and Ed Barragar and Bill Fleenor tied for fifth at 159.
In the Senior Flight net, Dave Thomas’ 136 won.
In the Ladies Flight, Vicki Early’s 179 won the gross competition, with Lisa Bloomberg winning net at 145.
A field of 135 players took part in the annual All-City tournament.