Jeff Neher overcame a four-shot deficit after the first round of the 2019 All-City Golf Tournament to garner the trophy at the final round at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Sunday.
Neher sat four strokes behind Chris Mehl, along with Carl Wheeler and Ramon Montoya, after first-round play at the Walla Walla Country Club on Saturday.
Neher rallied to card a 140, with Mehl earning Championship Flight top gross honors with a 144.
Wheeler ended up with Championship Flight second-gross at 147, followed by Dakota Baker at 148, Tyler Daniels at 149, and Derik Heitzman and Jorge Martinez tied for fifth gross at 150.
Matt Chestnut took Championship Flight first net at 140.
In Open Flight, Division One, Ben Currin maintained his lead to take top gross at 158, one shot ahead of Ed Barragar and Scott Sterner at 159.
Onie Bloomberg won Open Flight, Division Two gross with a 173, a shot better than Michael Hofeditz.
Howard Crosby held on to his Senior Flight lead with a 147 to take a two-shot victory over Gregg Corn and Jeff Wright.
And Madison Darnold won the Ladies Flight top gross with a 162, four strokes ahead of Joan Schille.
2019 All-City Golf Tournament
Final round
Sunday
at Veterans Memorial Golf Course
2019 Champion
Jeff Neher140
Championship Flight
First Gross — Chris Mehl144
Second Gross — Carl Wheeler147
Third Gross — Dakota Baker148
Fourth Gross — Tyler Daniels149
Fifth Gross — tie: Derik Heitzman, Jorge Martinez150
First Net — Matt Chestnut140
Second Net — Greg Frandsen141
Third Net — Zach Armijo144
Fourth Net — tie: Eric Kimball, Brian Hansen145
Sixth Net — Patrick McKibben147
Open Flight, Division One
First Gross — Ben Currin158
Second Gross — tie: Ed Barrager, Scott Sterner159
Fourth Gross — Jeff Bishop160
Fifth Gross — John Lastoskie161
Sixth Gross — tie: Barry Wofford, Justin James, Chris Jacky, Clyde Murr162
First Net — Derek Wood138
Second Net — Neal Christopherson142
Third Net — tie: Mike Clark, Stan Latham143
Fifth Net — tie: Jeff Sanders, Eric Naftzger147
Open Flight, Division Two
First Gross — Onie Bloomberg173
Second Gross — Michael Hofeditz174
Third Gross — Jim Kent175
Fourth Gross — Don Zarndt176
Fifth Gross — John Hair177
Sixth Gross — Adam Edwards179
First Net — Reggie Gonzales139
Second Net — Lupe Contreras141
Third Net — Chris Hopkins145
Fourth Net — Dave Johnson146
Fifth Net — Frank Erickson149
Sixth Net — tie: Rick Lewis, Lon Olson151
Senior Flight
First Gross — Howard Crosby147
Second Gross — tie: Gregg Corn, Jeff Wright149
Fourth Gross — tie: Mike Lemm, John LeFriec155
Sixth Gross — Dan Kaylor159
First Net — Dom Garza131
Second Net — Eric Gunderson133
Third Net — Jerald Conrad135
Fourth Net — Bill Ayotte, Jeff Stroud140
Sixth Net — Loic Carbonnier141
Ladies Flight
First Gross — Madison Darnold162
Second Gross — Joan Schille166
First Net — tie: Lisa Bloomberg, Christine Lyons, Amy Spivey149