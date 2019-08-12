Jeff Neher overcame a four-shot deficit after the first round of the 2019 All-City Golf Tournament to garner the trophy at the final round at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Sunday.

Neher sat four strokes behind Chris Mehl, along with Carl Wheeler and Ramon Montoya, after first-round play at the Walla Walla Country Club on Saturday.

Neher rallied to card a 140, with Mehl earning Championship Flight top gross honors with a 144.

Wheeler ended up with Championship Flight second-gross at 147, followed by Dakota Baker at 148, Tyler Daniels at 149, and Derik Heitzman and Jorge Martinez tied for fifth gross at 150.

Matt Chestnut took Championship Flight first net at 140.

In Open Flight, Division One, Ben Currin maintained his lead to take top gross at 158, one shot ahead of Ed Barragar and Scott Sterner at 159.

Onie Bloomberg won Open Flight, Division Two gross with a 173, a shot better than Michael Hofeditz.

Howard Crosby held on to his Senior Flight lead with a 147 to take a two-shot victory over Gregg Corn and Jeff Wright.

And Madison Darnold won the Ladies Flight top gross with a 162, four strokes ahead of Joan Schille.

2019 All-City Golf Tournament

Final round

Sunday

at Veterans Memorial Golf Course

2019 Champion

Jeff Neher140

Championship Flight

First Gross — Chris Mehl144

Second Gross — Carl Wheeler147

Third Gross — Dakota Baker148

Fourth Gross — Tyler Daniels149

Fifth Gross — tie: Derik Heitzman, Jorge Martinez150

First Net — Matt Chestnut140

Second Net — Greg Frandsen141

Third Net — Zach Armijo144

Fourth Net — tie: Eric Kimball, Brian Hansen145

Sixth Net — Patrick McKibben147

Open Flight, Division One

First Gross — Ben Currin158

Second Gross — tie: Ed Barrager, Scott Sterner159

Fourth Gross — Jeff Bishop160

Fifth Gross — John Lastoskie161

Sixth Gross — tie: Barry Wofford, Justin James, Chris Jacky, Clyde Murr162

First Net — Derek Wood138

Second Net — Neal Christopherson142

Third Net — tie: Mike Clark, Stan Latham143

Fifth Net — tie: Jeff Sanders, Eric Naftzger147

Open Flight, Division Two

First Gross — Onie Bloomberg173

Second Gross — Michael Hofeditz174

Third Gross — Jim Kent175

Fourth Gross — Don Zarndt176

Fifth Gross — John Hair177

Sixth Gross — Adam Edwards179

First Net — Reggie Gonzales139

Second Net — Lupe Contreras141

Third Net — Chris Hopkins145

Fourth Net — Dave Johnson146

Fifth Net — Frank Erickson149

Sixth Net — tie: Rick Lewis, Lon Olson151

Senior Flight

First Gross — Howard Crosby147

Second Gross — tie: Gregg Corn, Jeff Wright149

Fourth Gross — tie: Mike Lemm, John LeFriec155

Sixth Gross — Dan Kaylor159

First Net — Dom Garza131

Second Net — Eric Gunderson133

Third Net — Jerald Conrad135

Fourth Net — Bill Ayotte, Jeff Stroud140

Sixth Net — Loic Carbonnier141

Ladies Flight

First Gross — Madison Darnold162

Second Gross — Joan Schille166

First Net — tie: Lisa Bloomberg, Christine Lyons, Amy Spivey149