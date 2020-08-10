Jeff Neher won the 2020 All-City Golf Tournament held at Veterans Memorial Golf Course and Walla Walla Country Club over the weekend.
Neher shot a 144 to claim the championship.
In the Championship Flight, Jorge Martinez carded a 146 to win that division's gross title.
Cory Spencer shot a 147 to win the Championship Flight's net.
In the Ladies Flight, Dona Dunovant carded a 162 to take a four-stroke victory over Madison Darnold in the gross division.
Sarah Michelson and Helene Chong tied with 146s to win the Ladies Flight net. Vicki Early was right behind that duo with a 147 for third.
In Open Flight Division One gross play, Barry Wofford shot a 151 to outdistance Bill Boggs by six shots to win, while Chirs Long carded a 149 in net play in the Open Flight Division One, two strokes ahead of Derek Wood and Neal Christopherson.
Mike Croft recorded a 166 to win the Open Flight Division Two title, four shots better than Luke Flippo and Don Zarndt in a tie for second.
Ron Sullivan won the Open Flight Division Two net division with a 139, followed by Jose Martinez at 147.
And in Senior Flight action, John Lefriec won the gross competition with a 140, followed by Jeff Wright at 145, while Joe Schiaffo took the net title at 142, followed by Terry Smestead and Bill Fleenor at 146.
2020 All-City Championships
Champion
Jeff Neher — 144
Championship Flight
Gross
Jorge Martinez — 146
Ramon Montoya — 150
Dakota Baker — 151
Michael Garton — 152
Chris Mehl, John Keyes — 153
Net
Cory Spencer — 147
Ben Currin, Zach Armijio — 148
Devin Kaylor — 149
Carl Wheeler — 150
Allen Stanley — 151
Open Flight: Division One
Gross
Barry Wofford — 151
Bill Boggs — 157
Cameron Hutchinson, Scott Sterner — 160
Brent Winterbottom — 161
Justin James — 162
Net
Chris Long — 149
Derek Wood, Neal Christopherson — 151
Andrew Adams, Daniel Lake — 152
Shane Smith, Casey Waddell, Eric Naftzger — 153
Open Flight: Division Two
Gross
Mike Croft — 166
Luke Flippo, Don Zarndt — 170
Bill Morris — 171
Steven Hardin — 172
Terry Willsey — 174
Net
Ron Sullivan — 139
Jose Martinez — 147
Reggie Gonzalez, Onie Bloomberg, Pat Grimm — 150
Kevin Quinn — 152
Senior Flight
Gross
John Lefriec — 140
Jeff Wright — 145
Ronnie Smith — 152
Ed Barragar — 155
Joe Barth — 158
George Konzek — 160
Net
Joe Schiaffo — 142
Terry Smestead, Bill Fleenor — 146
Donald Peterson, Chuck Streamer — 147
Gary Rennaker, Sr. — 148
Ladies Flight
Gross
Dona Dunovant — 162
Madison Darnold — 166
Net
Sarah Michelson, Helene Chong — 146
Vicki Early — 147