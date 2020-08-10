Golf
Mick de Paola

Jeff Neher won the 2020 All-City Golf Tournament held at Veterans Memorial Golf Course and Walla Walla Country Club over the weekend.

Neher shot a 144 to claim the championship.

In the Championship Flight, Jorge Martinez carded a 146 to win that division's gross title.

Cory Spencer shot a 147 to win the Championship Flight's net.

In the Ladies Flight, Dona Dunovant carded a 162 to take a four-stroke victory over Madison Darnold in the gross division.

Sarah Michelson and Helene Chong tied with 146s to win the Ladies Flight net. Vicki Early was right behind that duo with a 147 for third.

In Open Flight Division One gross play, Barry Wofford shot a 151 to outdistance Bill Boggs by six shots to win, while Chirs Long carded a 149 in net play in the Open Flight Division One, two strokes ahead of Derek Wood and Neal Christopherson.

Mike Croft recorded a 166 to win the Open Flight Division Two title, four shots better than Luke Flippo and Don Zarndt in a tie for second.

Ron Sullivan won the Open Flight Division Two net division with a 139, followed by Jose Martinez at 147.

And in Senior Flight action, John Lefriec won the gross competition with a 140, followed by Jeff Wright at 145, while Joe Schiaffo took the net title at 142, followed by Terry Smestead and Bill Fleenor at 146.

2020 All-City Championships

Champion

Jeff Neher — 144

Championship Flight

Gross

Jorge Martinez — 146

Ramon Montoya — 150

Dakota Baker — 151

Michael Garton — 152

Chris Mehl, John Keyes — 153

Net

Cory Spencer — 147

Ben Currin, Zach Armijio — 148

Devin Kaylor — 149

Carl Wheeler — 150

Allen Stanley — 151

Open Flight: Division One

Gross

Barry Wofford — 151

Bill Boggs — 157

Cameron Hutchinson, Scott Sterner — 160

Brent Winterbottom — 161

Justin James — 162

Net

Chris Long — 149

Derek Wood, Neal Christopherson — 151

Andrew Adams, Daniel Lake — 152

Shane Smith, Casey Waddell, Eric Naftzger — 153

Open Flight: Division Two

Gross

Mike Croft — 166

Luke Flippo, Don Zarndt — 170

Bill Morris — 171

Steven Hardin — 172

Terry Willsey — 174

Net

Ron Sullivan — 139

Jose Martinez — 147

Reggie Gonzalez, Onie Bloomberg, Pat Grimm — 150

Kevin Quinn — 152

Senior Flight

Gross

John Lefriec — 140

Jeff Wright — 145

Ronnie Smith — 152

Ed Barragar — 155

Joe Barth — 158

George Konzek — 160

Net

Joe Schiaffo — 142

Terry Smestead, Bill Fleenor — 146

Donald Peterson, Chuck Streamer — 147

Gary Rennaker, Sr. — 148

Ladies Flight

Gross

Dona Dunovant — 162

Madison Darnold — 166

Net

Sarah Michelson, Helene Chong — 146

Vicki Early — 147