Jeff Neher won the 2022 Walla Walla All-City Golf Tournament title on Sunday, Aug. 7, carding a 144 over the two-day event.
The tournament teed off Saturday morning at Veterans Memorial Golf Course, with the final round on Sunday at the Walla Walla Country Club.
In Championship Flight play, Devin Kaylor finished at 146 to earn first gross honors, followed by Max Ray-Keil at second gross at 148, Derik Heitzmann third gross at 149, Matt Corley fourth gross at 151, and Brian Hansen and Dakota Baker tied for fifth gross at 152.
Robert Lenahan won Championship Flight first net at 145, followed by Tyrell Wessels at second net with a 146, John Keyes third net at 148, and Jeff Bolander, Chris Mehl and Michael Simon in a tie for fourth net at 149.
In Open Flight, Division One play, Barry Wofford won first gross with a 151, Bob Silver and Brent Winterbottom tied for second gross with 154s, Cameron Richman earned fourth gross at 155, and Jamie Brown and Bill Boggs tied for sixth gross at 159.
Bill Morris won the Open Flight, Division One net with a 136, Ryan Block was second at 141, Andrew Adams was third net at 144, Luke Flippo was fourth net at 145, and Chris Long and Jeff Bishop tied for fifth net at 149.
In Open Flight, Division Two play, Richard Lewis won first gross honors with a 163, Michael Hofeditz was second gross at 165, B. George Kaup finished third gross at 167, Mike Clark fourth gross at 169, Miles Murphy fifth gross at 172, and Jim Sanders was sixth gross at 174.
Onie Bloomberg won Open Flight, Division Two first net with a 138, Jeff Blanc and Lisa Bloomberg tied for second net with 145s, David Willias was fourth net at 146, Lon Olson fifth net at 149, and Cody Norton and Joe Volz tied for sixth net at 151.
In Senior Flight play, Chris Chavanu took first gross at 153, Joe Barth was second gross at 156, Bill Fleenor third gross at 157, Gregory Corn and Ronnie Smith tied for fourth gross at 158, and Bart Harvey was sixth gross with a 163.
Domingo Garza won Senior Flight first net, carding a 136, with Don Hamlin and Kenny Beck tied for second at 143, and Jeff Stroud, Richard Best, Dan Johnson and Ron Bull tied for fourth at 149.
