MILTON-FREEWATER — The team of Jeff Neher and John Le Feriec won low gross honors at the 2021 Milton-Freewater Open 2-Person Best Ball tournament at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11.
Neher and Le Feriec carded a 56-51—107 for low gross.
Second gross went to Eric Waller and Jimmy Roeder at 52-57—109, with third going to Michael Wog and Jorge Martinez at 56-57—113.
First net was won by Wes White and Greg Corn at 51-56—107, with Randy Romero and Barry Wofford taking second net at 54-55—109, and Jorge Estrada and Mike Lesko third at 52-58—110.