Typically, a team will wait until a season is over to look back.
OL Reign coach Laura Harvey didn’t want her players to wait.
When they take the field Sunday for their NWSL postseason opener, believe that each player has paused to think about everything they’ve been through to reach this moment. A snowball of events beginning with high-profile player signings, public allegations of abuse, a coaching change and Olympic Games all taking place amid a pandemic.
“We have to reflect on the journey,” said Harvey, whose team capped the regular season with a 3-0 win Oct. 30 in Kansas City. “How crazy a journey it’s been and how well the group has done in turning around what was such a very, very difficult task to, one, get into the playoffs and, two, (clinch the No. 2 seed). It’s a phenomenal achievement.”
The second-seeded Reign earned one of two opening round byes in the six-team postseason tournament. The Bold will host No. 3 seed Washington Spirit at noon Sunday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.
Washington defeated the North Carolina Courage 1-0 last week to advance. The Spirit and Bold have played each other twice in the NWSL semifinals, the Reign winning in 2014 and 2015.
Both teams will feature a coach other than the one who started the season. Washington fired coach Richie Burke after investigations into the club’s alleged toxic environment, The Washington Post reporting former player Kaiya McCullough’s accounts of racist verbal abuse. There are pleas for owner Steve Baldwin to sell the team.
Harvey replaced Farid Benstiti, who was asked to resign in July after allegedly making abusive comments during a team meeting June 29. But details weren’t released until September when The Athletic published former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim’s allegations of verbal abuse and sexual coercion against Courage coach Paul Riley, who was subsequently fired.
Benstiti, Burke and Riley were part of a leaguewide fallout — including Commissioner Lisa Baird — that is currently being investigated by a joint committee between the NWSL Players Association and league. FIFA and U.S. Soccer also launched investigations.
“It’s shocking, but it’s also not shocking because we know we’re not the only women’s soccer league in the world or women’s sports league that’s going through this,” Reign defender Amber Brooks said. “It’s gymnastics, swimming — it’s just so prevalent in women’s sports.”
Reign players were already forming tight bonds after the pandemic hit last year and the racial uprising prompted discussions about racism through a book club. The Benstiti incident could’ve derailed the season, but Harvey was a stopgap although this team wasn’t even on her mind in June.
Harvey was preparing for the Tokyo Games as an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team when hired. The Englishwoman was the Reign’s original manager from 2013-17, winning the league’s Coach of the Year award twice.
The Reign were ninth in the 10-team NWSL when Benstiti left. While Harvey was with the USWNT, who lost to Canada in the Olympic semifinals, Reign assistant coach Sam Laity led the team to a 4-2-0 stretch.
“That four-week period or whatever it was, that was the turning point of the season,” Harvey said. “The way that this world works, I’ll get a lot of that credit. But I will always give Sam that credit and the group and the players that turned it around in that time. My job was just to continue steadying the ship and move it forward.”
By the end of August, the Reign found their groove. The All-Star lineup — including newly minted Olympic gold-medalist midfielder Quinn, forward Eugenie Le Sommer, a seven-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winner, and USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle — were in the starting lineup for a historic Cascadia derby against the Portland Thorns FC.
A NWSL-record 27,248 people witnessed Rapinoe bag a brace in a 2-1 win at Lumen Field. The match was the second in an eight-game unbeaten streak.
But Rapinoe missed the bulk of the season due to injury. The tactical mastery on the field was Harvey’s staff permanently making Sofia Huerta an attacking fullback. Huerta led the NWSL with six assists this season.
Teammate Bethany Balcer finished second in the league in goals with nine. The Reign, which only netted five goals under Benstiti, closed the season leading the league with 34 and 22 assists.
“People always think, ‘Oh, just get a bunch of great players and then it will just be easy,’” Rapinoe said. “It’s actually more difficult. Great players certainly have an idea of how they want to play and how they’re used to playing.
“Luckily, we’re like the most arrogant, selfless team in the league. So, of course we all have tons of confidence, but we really do want the best for everyone, and we just want success. And success to us is the championship.”
The Reign is 7-2-2 since Harvey’s arrival in August. She hasn’t been part of a NWSL postseason since 2015 and the Reign haven’t won a NWSL championship in their nine-year history.
Sunday will be another challenge to add to the list. Washington is the last team to defeat the Reign, a 2-0 shutout at Cheney Stadium on Fan Appreciation night. The Spirit are led by Golden Boot winner Ashley Hatch, who tallied 11 this year.
“It’s been a tumultuous season for a lot of reasons,” said Rapinoe, who joins Harvey, midfielder Jess Fishlock and defender Lu Barnes as the team originals.
“We’ve really settled in under Laura and really kind of gotten our vibe back to be able to go out there and show our quality,” Rapinoe continued. “We have a really special group.”
