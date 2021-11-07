Cristian Roldan paused before sharing his thoughts about the finish to the Sounders FC’s season.
It can’t be classified as bad; the club did enough on Sunday, Nov. 7, to clinch the No. 2 seed in MLS’s Western Conference playoff bracket.
But another 90 minutes of lung-burning fight ended in another dud, players needing time to figure out what to make of the 1-1 result against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
“We were in such a good position to get first,” Roldan said of the top seed in the West.
The Sounders entered the season finale at BC Place atop the conference and needed only a win to clinch the No. 1 seed — a spot that would’ve earned Seattle a first-round bye in the playoffs.
“We’re initially frustrated after a couple bad results,” Roldan said. “But if you look at overall without the guys that we had, with international call-ups, with all of the circumstances that we had to deal with, if you would’ve told us that we got second — losing coaches — we would’ve been really proud of that. But once you get a piece of the pie, you just want more.”
Across the border, the Colorado Rapids shredded Los Angeles FC’s defense for a 5-2 win Sunday to overtake Seattle’s hold on the No. 1 seed.
The Sounders closed the season on a six-game winless skid, the longest stretch since 2013.
As the No. 2 seed, the Rave Green will host No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field. Dates and times for the MLS postseason matches are expected Monday.
“Guys were ticked off in the locker room that we drew, that we couldn’t find a second goal,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “We had a good season by many accounts but at the end of the day, the lapses in concentration the last (six) games has let us down or we could’ve been in first place.”
There were some gifts with the benign finish. The Sounders earned a CONCACAF Champions League berth and won the Cascadia Cup. The latter is a trophy awarded to the leader of matches between Seattle, Vancouver and the Portland Timbers.
Sounders forward Fredy Montero, who played for Vancouver the past two seasons, put his original club on the board first. He took a few deep breaths before charging into a penalty kick, using a slight hesitation to get Vancouver keeper Maxime Crepeau to guess wrong, slotting home the shot in the 8th minute.
“It was a tricky moment because Maxime was talking to me and trying to keep me from doing my job,” Montero said. “But I knew that I had to score the PK and I was confident that I could do that.”
The last time the Sounders scored the opening goal was against the Whitecaps on Oct. 9 at Lumen Field. The 4-1 finish was also the last time Seattle won a match outright.
Vancouver entered Sunday’s match more aggressive from the opening kick. The Whitecaps needed a win or tie in order to clinch their first playoff berth since 2017 and had two near chances before Montero’s score.
The equalizer came in the 20th minute. Whitecaps forward Brian White had a header attempt challenged by Nouhou. But midfielder Ryan Gauld had a step on Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade to get in position for a header on the deflection.
Schmetzer subbed forward Jordan Morris on for midfielder Josh Atencio at halftime, knowing the Rapids were in control of their match and the Sounders needed a win. Morris, who played his second match since returning from an ACL injury, made runs at goal but couldn’t find an attempt.
“Around the 68th minute is when I asked about the score,” Roldan said of the Rapids match. “It was 3-1 so at that point you could tell the sense of urgency within our coaching staff, all the players and the subs that we needed to win. That we also needed to push guys forward. It was about keeping that right balance in not conceding any goals and also going for it. We had nothing to lose at the end.”
Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga had a near chance at the goalmouth in second-half stoppage time. He laid face-down on the field, Crepeau yanking at his jersey, which flared tempers on both sides. Sounders defender Nouhou rushed to protect Arreaga, the match ending in a scrum.
Seattle needed the win not to just be atop the West. The first-round bye likely would’ve had the club play on Thanksgiving Day — just over two weeks to heal key injuries and find continuity.
Midfielder anchor Joao Paulo, striker Raul Ruidiaz and co-captain Nico Lodeiro were all held out due to injury. Ruidiaz and Joao Paulo, who are both dealing with hamstring injuries, did not participate in training last week. Lodeiro was part of drills but listed on the injury report as dealing with knee swelling. He had two minor surgeries this season.
Without the appearance, Ruidiaz missed an opportunity to win his first MLS Golden Boot. The honor for the league’s leading scorer went to New York City FC forward Valentín Castellanos with 19 goals.
Assists are the first tiebreaker and Castellanos had eight to edged D.C. United striker Ola Kamara, who also bagged 19 goals with five assists. Ruidiaz had 17 goals.
The draw helped the Whitecaps (12-9-13) clinch postseason berth for the first time since 2017. There were 25,117 people in attendance at BC Place, the largest crowd since the pandemic hit in March 2020 due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
In the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Crew beat Seattle for the 2020 MLS Cup and didn’t qualify for the postseason this year. Former Sounders assistant Gonzalo Pineda left the post in August to become Atlanta United’s head coach led them to a postseason berth on Sunday.
The Sounders have about two weeks to prepare for a run at the club’s fifth MLS Cup final in the past six years, winning the championship in 2016 and 2019.
Seattle (17-8-9) will be without a few first-choice players during the span because of international call-ups.
Sounders center back Yeimar (Colombia) joins midfielder Cristian Roldan (U.S.) and defender Nouhou (Cameroon), who’ll depart by Monday for World Cup qualifying matches for their respective countries. Teammates Alex Roldan (El Salvador) and Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) were also expected to be named to their national teams.
The games are Nov. 14-16.
Ruidiaz was already bypassed by his Peruvian national team.
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter tagged Cristian as his “ace in the hole” during the national team’s summer run to defeating Mexico for the Gold Cup title. But Roldan only made one appearance for 22 minutes as a sub during the last round of World Cup qualifying matches.
“My mentality is always team-first, how can I help the team? How can I get better to see the field a little bit more?” Roldan said Thursday. “Overall, I understand my role. I understand there are times that I might not play games. I’m still motivated as ever to go into camp and do my part with the team.”
“Sometimes we take that for granted, right? Knowing you’re going to have a solid game, solid performance. The highs aren’t too high, the lows aren’t too low. That’s one of my characteristics — being able to play multiple positions and being reliable and trusting that I’ll get the job done.”
