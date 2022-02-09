SEATTLE — The back line jockeying among Sounders defenders has already started, and AB Cissoko has claimed an early win.
The first-generation Frenchman was born to parents from Senegal. Free time during preseason training camp was spent watching the Africa Cup of Nations and boasting via phone about his ancestral country’s national team with Sounders defender Nouhou, a starter for Cameroon during the tournament.
The banter reached its height when the nations nearly met in the championship match this month. Cameroon ultimately placed third while Senegal won its first-ever AFCON title.
“For me, Nouhou was the best player of his team during the Africa Cup,” Cissoko said while brimming with pride for Senegal.
Nouhou’s performance — he was named to multiple Best XI teams by media outlets that covered AFCON — is a benchmark for Cissoko. He’ll likely get the nod to start for Seattle’s friendly against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Thursday. The Sounders will play two, 90-minute games as their final prep before traveling to Honduras for their CONCACAF first-leg match against with F.C. Motagua next week.
“I’m ready to prove myself,” Cissoko said. “I’m going to fight for my place.”
Cissoko, 22, prepared for a challenging season to get minutes among the center backs. He nabbed a first team contract because of his fearless defense against Sounders forward Will Bruin during preseason training last year. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer tapped Cissoko to start 12 of his 14 appearances in part because Nouhou suffered an adductor injury.
But it’s the assurance Cissoko exudes that made Schmetzer trust him in the player’s first postseason appearance last year. Schmetzer subbed Cissoko on for Xavier Arreaga after a goal-less 120 minutes against Real Salt Lake to be part of the penalty shootout.
Cissoko, who spent the summer practicing penalties with the attackers after training, was third in the Rave Green lineup.
“The coach likes a player who has confidence, so I tried to prove myself on that side,” Cissoko said. “I didn’t talk, he just saw my confidence and he said, ‘OK, AB, get in and score your penalty.’ I was ready for that, no pressure.”
Cissoko banked a right-footed shot, but the Sounders lost 6-5 overall. The experience capped what Cissoko called a dream season. The path, however, was filled with trials.
Cissoko’s parents left Senegal for better opportunities in France, settling in Les Ulis, a suburb southwest of Paris. The youngest of three boys, soccer was a given not only in his family but in the town.
Global stars in Thierry Henry, Antony Martial, and Patrice Evra were also born in Les Ulis. And one of Cissoko’s maternal uncles is Demba Ba, a famed striker who played in the English Premier League.
Daily pickup games in the Parisian streets became trainings for the fifth-division CO Les Ulis. With the help of his uncle, Cissoko tested his faith in 2019 by signing with the San Diego Zest FC, a fourth-division team that played in USL2.
Cissoko broke into the upper divisions of U.S. soccer in 2020 with he played for former USL Championship side Tacoma Defiance. The coronavirus pandemic limited the Sounders scouting abilities that season, giving Cissoko a chance to try out partly because he was stateside.
A couple bumps against Bruin seemingly was all it took. Cissoko’s first Sounders start was against the Galaxy in June. He helped hold L.A. striker Javier Chicharito Hernandez goal-less as Seattle recorded its ninth match without allowing a goal through the run of play.
“That wasn’t an easy game by any stretch of the imagination, and he did great,” Schmetzer said of Cissoko after the 2-1 win.
The Sounders didn’t renew the contract of veteran center back Shane O’Neill, signaling their confidence in Cissoko. O’Neill signed a free agent deal with Toronto FC in December.
With the return of midfield anchor Nico Lodeiro and winger Jordan Morris from knee injuries, Schmetzer is considering a return to the four-center back lineup that helped the Sounders win MLS Cup titles in 2016 and 2019.
That formation would return Nouhou to his left back role. But the Cameroon international excelled as a center back last year alongside Arreaga and Yeimar Gomez Andrade. Nouhou and Yeimar were named to the MLS All-Star team, Yeimar finishing the season with a league Best XI honor.
Schmetzer’s use of three center backs also pairs well with wingbacks Jimmy Medranda on the left and Alex Roldan on the right.
Cissoko isn’t fazed by formation, though. He wants to be on the field helping the Sounders win a championship.
“I did well last year, but I can do much better,” Cissoko said. “I want to be consistent and work hard every day in training. There’s good competition between me and the other center backs, so I have to learn, and I have to earn my place.”
