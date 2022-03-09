TORONTO — Minor-league center Alex Barre-Boulet isn’t exactly the player you’d expect to be the Kraken’s torch bearer in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
But the lone official Kraken item in the sport’s hallowed Hall is a game-worn sweater from Boulet, who appeared in two contests for the team before being claimed on waivers by his previous team, the Tampa Bay Lightning. The jersey was dangling a bit in its crowded “Pacific Division” display case, allowing for a better view of an image of Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer.
Still, a visit to the Hall on Tuesday revealed other, more-prominent items featuring current and former members of the Kraken’s front office as well as well as some from Seattle’s more-glorious, on-ice hockey history. Perhaps most important is the original Stanley Cup first awarded in 1893, displayed in a vault with its original collar listing championship teams. The collar was removed — as are other Cup rings every 13 years — so the modern trophy remains big enough for players to carry around the ice and later take home to celebrate with every offseason.
Among team names engraved on the original Cup collar are the 1916-17 Seattle Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association, etched on there with the words “Seattle World’s Champions Defeated Canadians 1917” for their victory over a National Hockey Association (NHA) representative Montreal Canadiens team with its name misspelled. The Metropolitans and Canadiens are on there again two years later with the reading: “1919 Montreal Canadiens Seattle Metropolitans Series Not Completed,” owing to the only Cup cancellation ever after a Spanish Flu outbreak in Seattle forced the series to halt before its decisive game and claimed the life of Montreal defenseman Joe Hall four days later.
The following year, the Metropolitans are again on there for losing the Cup Final to the original version of the Ottawa Senators of the NHL, which had morphed out of the NHA three years prior.
The most prominently displayed Seattle sports figure in the Hall is former Metropolitans star Frank Foyston, whose MVP trophy from his team’s championship season is in a glass case in the “Great Hall” section near to where plaques of individual inductees are displayed. An information sign beside the trophy notes Foyston led the team with 36 goals and 48 points in only 24 games as the Metropolitans became “the first U.S.-based club to capture the Stanley Cup.”
A most interesting tidbit not mentioned about Foyston, known as “The Flash” when he played, is that he remained in the Seattle area coaching a “Sea Hawks” team in the North West Hockey League and was living on his ranch in Long Lake, near Port Orchard, when he died in 1966.
Over in a “Rink Zone: Forerunners to the NHL” section of the Hall, a Metropolitans display contains Foyston’s century-old leather skates alongside an authentic Metropolitans jersey once worn by goaltender Harry “Hap” Holmes.
As Kraken figures depicted in the Hall, there’s the “Great Hall” headshot for general manager Ron Francis, inducted in 2007 for a playing career with Hartford, Pittsburgh and Carolina. After being texted a photo of his induction headshot Tuesday, Francis responded of the Hall: “Cool place, isn’t it?”
The most visible image of Francis in the Hall is a photo of him in a Carolina uniform as part of a “Fan Favorites” display of players from each individual franchise.
But among anyone with a connection to the Kraken or Seattle hockey, former professional scout Cammi Granato has the biggest Hall presence of anyone. Granato left the Kraken last month and joined the Vancouver Canucks as an assistant general manager. Her induction photo from 2010 for a standout playing career captaining the U.S. women’s team is not far from Francis’ on the same “Great Hall” wall display — four down and two spots to the right.
Two of her game-worn jerseys are also displayed, one as part of a “United States Dynasty” exhibit depicting achievements of the national women’s team in capturing nine gold medals and two silvers in world championship play from 2005 through 2017. A photo of U.S. captain Granato, gold medal draped around her neck, is also featured prominently within the case.
The other Granato jersey is in a display featuring great moments in women’s hockey. It was worn by her during an inaugural October 2002 Vancouver Griffins homestand in their lone full season in the National Women’s Hockey League, which disbanded in 2007.
After being texted photos of her items during Tuesday’s visit to the Hall, Granato responded: “Hahah. Love it. Still hard to believe I’m actually in there.”
But so is former Kraken forward Barre-Boulet, veteran of two NHL games thus far. At least, his Kraken jersey is in there, though it’s doubtful he’ll be joining Granato or Francis in the “Great Hall” anytime soon.
No one could immediately explain why his jersey was the one chosen. But in a place devoted to hockey legends, perhaps there’s room for a story to be shaped around that one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.