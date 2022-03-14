As the NFL’s free agent negotiating period opened Monday morning, March 14, the Seahawks took significant steps to keep their defense intact, quickly agreeing to terms with three key players from 2021 — free safety Quandary Diggs, defensive tackle Al Woods and cornerback Sidney Jones.
As reported first by the NFL Network, the Seahawks agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $40 million to retain Diggs, who was named as a starter in the Pro Bowl last year at free safety for the NFC after leading Seattle in interceptions with five.
A league source confirmed to the Times that Diggs is expected to officially re-sign with the Seahawks.
Diggs himself confirmed the news shortly after noon, tweeting: “Yo! @Seahawks I think this how we both feeling!!” with a meme of him screaming “ahh.”
Seattle also then agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Woods, who started all 16 games last year at defensive tackle, as confirmed by his agents, SportsTrust Advisors.
Shortly after, it was confirmed the Seahawks had also agreed on a one-year deal with Jones, who started 11 games last year at cornerback, all but one on the left side.
Diggs suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula in the last game of the season at Arizona on Jan. 9, which left some immediate question about his NFL future.
But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL combine earlier this month that Diggs will be ready for training camp: “I don’t think there is any doubt.”
And Seahawks GM John Schneider said the team did not think that injury would impact his value.
“I don’t think it affects his market, as bad as it was and as awful as everybody felt for him,” Schneider said. “I think my impression is that he’s going to recover well, and I hate saying clean break or whatever about people because everybody just felt awful for him, but he’s doing great.”
And indeed, he now gets a deal making him the eighth-highest paid safety in the NFL at $13.3 million per year.
Diggs turned 29 in January and now returns to give Seattle a set combo at the back end of its defense with strong safety Jamal Adams under contract for four more years on a deal that will pay him $17.5 million a season, the highest for any safety in the NFL.
While full details of Diggs’ contract were not immediately clear, just based on yearly average the Seahawks will be paying more than $30 million for its two safeties next season, which is $5 million more than any other NFL team devoted to its safety position in 2021, according to OvertheCap.com.
Diggs became a free agent after the Seahawks decided not to place a franchise tag on him that would have guaranteed him $12.911 million. He ends up getting a contract with an average value just over that number but undoubtedly structured in a way so that the cap hit for 2022 is less than it would have been under the tag.
The contract also represents a significant pay raise for Diggs, who just finished a three-year contract with an average value of $6.2 million.
According to the NFL Network, Woods agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with $4.75 million guaranteed. That contract also marks a raise for Woods, who played last season on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.
The 2021 season was Woods’ third stint with the Seahawks and maybe the best season of his career as he had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks and was at the heart of a defensive line that helped the Seahawks allow just 3.8 yards per game, tied for second in the NFL.
Woods, who turns 35 on March 25, started all 16 games for the Seahawks last season at defensive tackle.
His return means Seattle will have its same trio of run-down defensive tackles again in 2022 with Poona Ford under contract and the Seahawks also expected to soon announce they have tendered exclusive rights free agent Bryan Mone.
Seattle also has added Shelby Harris, acquired in the Russell Wilson trade with Denver, with Harris also able to play both inside and outside. Harris’ primary position was listed as defensive end last season with Denver in the Broncos’ 3-4 defense.
The return of Jones helps fill out the cornerback spot as the Seahawks wait to see what happens with impending free agent D.J. Reed.
Seattle also has Tre Brown remaining under contract giving the Seahawks at least two played who started games last year returning.
Jones is reportedly getting a one-year deal worth $3.6 million with incentives that could push it to $4.4 million, more than double the $1.75 million he got last year on a contract Seattle acquired when it gave up a sixth-round pick in 2022 to Jacksonville for him.
All three return to a defense that will have a new coordinator in Clint Hurtt, who had been the team’s defensive line coach since 2017 and got promoted in the wake of the firing of Ken Norton Jr.
Also, a report from the NFL Network stated that offensive lineman Jamarco Jones will sign a two-year deal worth up to $5.75 million with Tennessee.
Jones, a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, started seven games in four seasons for Seattle at both guard and tackle, spending most of his time as a backup swing player.
This story will be updated.
