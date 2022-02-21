VANCOUVER, British Columbia — There were times throughout Monday night, Feb. 21’s contest when the Kraken appeared ready to give this whole rivalry thing a go.
They’d overcome a Vancouver Canucks goal just 11 seconds into the game and had a second-period lead in search of their first victory against their Pacific Division foes.
Alas, they couldn’t hold on, taking a fourth-consecutive defeat with a 5-2 loss to the Canucks courtesy of a second-period barrage they couldn’t withstand.
Travis Hamonic scored an equalizer early in the middle frame after Jared McCann and Mark Giordano had answered the early goal against by Tyler Motte.
The Hamonic shot from the right faceoff circle trickled through the pads of Chris Driedger, a result the Kraken netminder undoubtedly wanted back.
Then, with just 3:19 left in the period, Vasily Podkolzin was left alone at the doorstep and easily slammed home a rebound to put the Canucks ahead to stay.
Bo Horvat then made it a two-goal game on a one-timer from the slot 35 seconds into the third period on a power play carried over from the prior frame.
Driedger kept it close, stopping J.T. Miller on a clear-cur breakaway in the closing minutes, but the Kraken, outshot 46-27 on the night, couldn’t get any closer.
Tanner Pearson sealed it with an empty-net goal with 1:32 remaining as Driedger was pulled for an extra attacker.
It was the Kraken’s fourth loss in a row and their third straight to a Canucks team that beat them twice at Climate Pledge Arena before this debut Rogers Arena matchup between them.
And as a result, the rivalry everyone in the NHL was hoping for when the Kraken became the league’s 32nd franchise has yet to materialize.
It takes two to tango, but thus far it’s been a Canucks tap-dance all over the Kraken, who’ve yet to score more than two goals in any of the three games. Vancouver’s goaltending has been top-notch in all three contests, and Thatcher Demko came up huge when he had to in this one.
Demko didn’t need to be all that sharp in the second period, with his team outshooting the Kraken 18-4.
But he was at his best with the game tied midway through, sliding his leg out to his right to rob Morgan Geekie on a one-timed attempt that would have regained a lead for the visitors.
Instead, the score remained tied, and Podkolzin untied it before the period was done.
The crowd was undoubtedly sprinkled with some longtime Vancouver hockey fans that remember the minor professional Western Hockey League days when the Seattle Totems and pre-NHL Canucks went at it in a rivalry far more pronounced.
A number of future NHL players, such as Pat Quinn, Bobby Schmautz and Howie Hughes, played for both teams, especially once the Totems became a farm club for the NHL version of the Canucks in the early 1970s.
Motte’s goal to start Monday’s contest was an early indication of where things were headed. He was left alone in front of the net and easily beat Driedger with a one-timed pass on a bang-bang play.
All of Vancouver’s goals would come from high danger, one-timed passes or rebounds from in-close.
For the Kraken, McCann’s team-leading 21st of the season — in his 400th career game playing against the team he debuted for — came on a similar close-in play, tapping home a perfect pass by Marcus Johansson when left unmarked to Demko’s right.
That tying goal appeared to settle the Kraken after their early defensive breakdown.
They took the lead while short-handed at the 14:26 mark of the opening period, with Giordano outracing defenders for a cleared puck, going in alone and deking Demko to make it 2-1.
But Hamonic’s goal through Driedger’s pads opened the second-period floodgates for the Canucks, and the Kraken never really regained their footing.
