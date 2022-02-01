SEATTLE — The pieces to possibly another championship puzzle are quickly coming together for the Storm.
On the first day WNBA teams could announce deals with free agents, Seattle officially signed three-time WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd and fourth-year center Mercedes Russell on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Loyd, an unrestricted free agent who received the core designation from the Storm, reached an agreement on a two-year deal, according to Winsidr.
“Seattle is my second home,” Loyd said in a statement released by the Storm. “I’m excited to return and win more championships with this amazing group.”
Last season, the 28-year-old Loyd averaged career highs in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounds (4.0) and assists (3.8) in her seventh WNBA season.
“Jewell is a special talent with a tremendous work ethic and having her back greatly improves our chances of contending for a fifth championship,” coach Noelle Quinn said in a statement. “Last season, she evolved into an elite defender, combining with her offensive firepower to solidify why she’s among the best in the league.”
Meanwhile, the Storm signed Russell to a three-year, $480,000 contract, according to Her Hoop Stats.
“I am so happy to stay in Seattle with such a great organization,” said Russell, who averaged 7.3 points on 61.7% field-goal shooting, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to play at Climate Pledge Arena and continuing to compete for championships.”
Loyd, Russell, and third-year forward Katie Lou Samuelson are the only Storm starters under contract and three of seven players currently on the roster.
However, Seattle is expected to retain the majority of last year’s team that finished 21-11 for the No. 4 seed and lost in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
The Storm reportedly will re-sign two-time WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, who is expected to sign a one-year supermax deal of $228,094.
And veteran star Sue Bird, the WNBA’s oldest player at 41, announced she’s coming back for her 19th season and is expected to return to Seattle.
With the addition of veteran guard Briann January, an unrestricted free agent who reportedly has agreed to a deal, the Storm has 10 players in the fold. WNBA teams must have at least 11 players and a maximum of 12.
Seattle has also extended qualifying offers to restricted free agents Jordin Canada and Stephanie Talbot.
NOTE:
* Former Storm star Lauren Jackson, who retired from basketball in 2016 and was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year, is coming back to play next season for the Albury Wodonga Bandits in her native New South Wales. The 40-year-old hoops icon is the most decorated Australian basketball player who was a seven-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA MVP and who led the Storm to WNBA titles in 2004 and 2010.
