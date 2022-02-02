SEATTLE — The Mariners' climb up from the bottom of Baseball America's overall farm system rankings was steady if not supersonic, taking almost four years to reach the highest possible point.
The culmination of that ascension came in mid-August of 2021 when they were named the No. 1 spot farm system when the longtime publication released midseason organizational rankings of Major League Baseball's 30 teams.
On Wednesday, Baseball America released its 2022 preseason organizational rankings with Mariners remaining as the No. 1 farm system in terms of elite prospect talent and overall depth.
Seattle was ranked No. 2 in the 2021 preseason organizational rankings. With the Tampa Bay Rays graduating multiple players out of prospect status, including No. 1 overall prospect Wander Franco, the Mariners moved into the top spot despite outfielder Jarred Kelenic and right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert graduating from prospect limits.
And with no other prospects surpassing rookie status requirements in the final six weeks of the season and the 2021 draft class signed and scouted, the Mariners were expected to remain as the No. 1 farm system.
Seattle has five players — outfielder Julio Rodriguez (No. 2), right-handed pitcher George Kirby (No. 12), shortstop Noelvi Marte (No. 18), right-handed pitcher Matt Brash (No. 45) and left-handed pitcher Brandon Williamson (No. 83) — in Baseball America's Top 100 prospects. Also, two of the Mariners' first-round picks — right-hander Emerson Hancock (No. 6 pick in 2020) and catcher Harry Ford (No. 12 pick in 2021) — were just outside of the Top 100.
Looking around at the Mariners' rivals in the American League West, the A's (No. 27), Astros (No. 28) and Angels (No. 29) sit near the bottom. Oakland is expected to embark on a rebuilding plan when the MLB's lockout ends to restock their lagging farm system by trading away All-Stars Matt Olson and Matt Chapman and pitchers Chris Bassitt and Frankie Montas. Houston has two players in the Top 100 in catcher Korey Lee (No. 70) and shortstop Jeremy Pena (No. 72). The Angels have one player — left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers (No. 28) — in BA's Top 100.
The White Sox, who were ranked in the top 10 farm systems from 2017-20, have the No. 30 ranked farm system
Baseball America's Top 10 farm systems:
1. Seattle Mariners
* Top 100 prospects: 5
* Highest-ranking prospect: Julio Rodriguez, OF, No. 2
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 1, 2021 preseason: No. 2
2. Tampa Bay Rays
* Top 100 prospects: 5
* Highest-ranking prospect: Shane Baz, RHP, No. 8
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 7, 2021 preseason: No. 1
3. Pittsburgh Pirates
* Top 100 prospects: 6
* Highest-ranking prospect: Oneil Cruz, SS, No. 14
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 4, 2021 preseason: No. 13
4. Baltimore Orioles
* Top 100 prospects: 5
* Highest-ranking prospect: Adley Rutschman, C, No. 1
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 4, 2021 preseason: No. 7
5. Kansas City Royals
* Top 100 prospects: 3
* Highest-ranking prospect: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, No. 3
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 3, 2021 preseason: No. 14
6. Detroit Tigers
* Top 100 prospects: 3
* Highest-ranking prospect: Riley Greene, OF, No. 4
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 6, 2021 preseason: No. 4
7. Cincinnati Reds
* Top 100 prospects: 4
* Highest-ranking prospect: Jose Barrero, SS, No. 33
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 8, 2021 preseason: No. 18
8. Los Angeles Dodgers
* Top 100 prospects: 5
* Highest-ranking prospect: Diego Cartaya, C, No. 23
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 8, 2021 preseason: No. 9
9. Texas Rangers
* Top 100 prospects: 3
* Highest-ranking prospect: Jack Leiter, RHP, No. 25
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 11, 2021 preseason: No. 24
10. Arizona Diamondbacks
* Top 100 prospects: 6
* Highest-ranking prospect: Corbin Carroll, OF, No. 20
* Previous rankings: 2021 midseason: No. 13, 2021 preseason: No. 16
