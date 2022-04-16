The Mariners will be without outfielder Mitch Haniger for at least five days, if not longer, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Manager Scott Servais made the announcement Saturday afternoon, April 16, as position players were filing onto the field for a pregame workout.
“Mitch is going to go on the COVID IL,” Servais said. “He’s got some symptoms and tested positive. We’ll be without him for a few days and hopefully no new symptoms and he clears tests here. I think five days is the kind of a minimum you have to be out. We’ll continue to test him and hopefully get him back as soon as we can.”
Haniger wasn’t feeling well following the Mariners’ 11-1 win in the home opener over the Houston Astros. He took a home COVID test, which came back positive, and it was verified with a second test at T-Mobile Park on Saturday morning.
The Mariners recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Class AAA Tacoma to take Haniger’s spot on the roster.
Over the last week, a handful of Major League Baseball players have tested positive for COVID-19, including Mets regulars Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo.
MLB greatly rescinded its COVID guidelines and policies, but is still maintaining a COVID injured list that doesn’t have a minimum number of days required. Players are not required to undergo tests whether they are vaccinated or not.
