During an offseason in which they intended to spend more than in years, but hadn’t seemed to find many players wanting to take their money, the Mariners finally joined Major League Baseball’s free-agent frenzy of the past three days, Monday afternoon, Nov. 29, by adding the reigning American League Cy Young winner to their starting rotation.
MLB sources confirmed a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan that the Mariners had reached an agreement on a five-year, $115 million contract with left-hander Robbie Ray.
An official announcement on the signing could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
Sources said Ray was flying to Seattle on Monday evening and would undergo a physical on Tuesday morning before signing a contract that includes an opt-out clause after three years and also other bonuses.
Ray, who turned 30 on Oct. 1, posted a 13-7 record with an AL-best 2.84 ERA in 32 starts. In 193 1/3 innings, he struck out a league-high 248 with only 52 walks.
