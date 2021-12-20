What’s quickly become a challenging first season for the Kraken threw them another curveball Monday, Dec. 20, when the National Hockey League postponed the team’s second straight home game due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena will now be played at a later date, on the heels of Sunday’s contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs also being postponed.
As a precaution, the team — which canceled practice Monday after defenseman Adam Larsson tested positive — has shut down things until after the NHL’s holiday break period ending Sunday.
Two players initially tested positive Monday, but one of those results was deemed false upon retesting.
NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said via email that the postponement was attributable to “a combination of factors, as are all such decisions. Some that aren’t visible publicly.”
Daly declined to elaborate further.
But the league’s joint announcement Sunday with the NHL Players Association that no pause in the schedule is planned despite the rising number of positive tests within teams is coming under greater scrutiny.
The Kraken’s game Tuesday is one of several postponed by the NHL after that initial announcement while four teams — the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets — have also since been placed on hiatus until the NHL’s winter holiday break ends Sunday.
The Kraken already had defensemen Carson Soucy and Jamie Oleksiak in COVID-19 protocol, while forwards Riley Sheahan and Colin Blackwell had cardiac testing Monday after being released from protocol and would not have been available for the game as they’ve yet to skate.
“From a realistic standpoint, they haven’t skated in 10 or 11 days,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “And there’s always a risk of more tests tomorrow. Of more positives with people.”
The Kraken also likely will be without forward Brandon Tanev for an extended period after he went down with a lower body injury in Saturday’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers. An MRI on Tanev’s injury came back Monday, but he is seeking a second opinion on it before a course of action is determined.
“Suffice to say, he’ll be out indefinitely,” Francis said.
Kraken forward Yanni Gourde was also released from COVID protocol and did skate by himself Monday after the practice was canceled. It’s not known whether he would have been able to play against the Coyotes.
But lacking three of their veteran defensemen along with multiple forwards would have put the Kraken at a competitive disadvantage for the lone game remaining before the holiday break.
NHL teams had to submit final rosters Sunday night ahead of a holiday-period freeze.
The NHL looks at each situation on a case-by-case basis and there are instances where teams with four or more players in COVID protocol have been allowed to keep playing while others with fewer — such as the Kraken with three at present — have games called off.
On Sunday, Daly suggested there are “far more important factors” in deciding to postpone games than the number of players in protocol.
Among those, he added, are judgments by medical professionals about “the current risk of infection and likelihood of further spread at any given point in time.”
The Kraken’s game Saturday against the Oilers was allowed to proceed even though Edmonton entered the day with four players and head coach Dave Tippett in protocol. A fifth Oilers player, Jesse Puljujarvi, tested positive before game time as did a fourth Kraken player in Oleksiak.
Soucy then tested positive right after the game, suggesting he likely played while unknowingly infected.
Since that time, Larsson has now entered protocol for the Kraken as well while two more Oilers players — defensemen Darnell Nurse and William Lagesson — were also added to that team’s COVID list Monday.
Given the Tuesday postponement, the Kraken now won’t play any games for at least a week when they are scheduled to meet the Canucks in Vancouver.
A prior game against the Flames in Calgary, scheduled for Thursday, had been postponed as of last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.