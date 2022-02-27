Seattle Kraken center Calle Jarnkrok (No. 19) has his goal disallowed due to goalie interference by Kraken left wing Marcus Johansson (No. 90) as San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (No. 44) and goaltender James Reimer (No. 47) fight for the puck in the second period Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.