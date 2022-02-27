SAN JOSE, Calif. — Flipping the tables on their opponent in the shots department unfortunately did little for the Kraken in changing the all-too-familiar losing result on Sunday, Feb. 27.
After being outshot the better part of the past two weeks, the Kraken had already fired the puck 24 times on San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer by the seven-minute mark of the second period.
But while the Sharks had just nine shots at Philipp Grubauer that same stretch, two found the back of the net in the Kraken’s eventual 3-1 loss, their seventh in a row.
It didn’t help the Kraken that two Sharks, Scott Reedy and Jonah Gadjovich, used this game at SAP Center to score the very first goals of their NHL careers.
Or that the Kraken, who outshot the home side 40-24 overall, once again came out on the short end of disputed goal calls in getting one taken away and having one counted against them.
Reedy put the Sharks ahead at 7:15 of the second period with his first NHL goal right off a faceoff in the Kraken zone.
The puck sat in the left faceoff circle as payers jostled for position, allowing Reedy to swoop in and snap it through a screen and by Grubauer to break a 1-1 tie and put San Jose ahead to stay.
The Kraken had appeared to take the lead only three minutes prior, but a Calle Jarnkrok goal off a rebound was challenged by the Sharks for goaltender interference.
Upon review, it was ruled Marcus Johansson had bumped Reimer at the top of the crease just as the initial shot came in.
Then, with 5:23 to go in regulation, Gadjovich redirected a puck past Grubauer with his skate while inside the crease for his first NHL goal.
The Kraken challenged that the puck had been kicked in, but this time the goal was upheld upon review and the visitors were assessed a delay-of-game penalty that took two more valuable minutes off the clock with precious few remaining.
The Kraken were looking for their third win over the Sharks in as many tries this season, which would have been their most against any one team.
They’d outshot the home side 19-4 in one of their better opening periods, but again failed to convert on numerous chances.
It would instead be the Sharks scoring on one of their few dangerous opportunities, throwing the puck around nicely before Ryan Dzingel beat Grubauer between his legs at the 17:19 mark.
But the Kraken got right back in it just nine seconds later off the ensuing faceoff. Ryan Donato bumped the puck ahead toward the Sharks net and Morgan Geekie got a couple of cracks at it before backhanding it home to tie the game 1-1.
Geekie had a chance to tie it early in the third on a turnover in the high slot, but Reimer got in front of his ensuing blast.
Then, not long after, a puck bounced free to Vince Dunn at point blank range in front of Reimer, but he rammed the puck straight into the goalie’s pads.
