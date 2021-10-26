Midway through this debut against an “Original Six” opponent, the Kraken had demonstrated to a thoroughly-impressed home crowd it had practiced what it preached.
The preaching began after last week’s stumbling finish to an opening road trip, with talk about needing to improve the transition game and generate more chances in high-danger areas.
And it continued ahead of Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens with the Kraken extolling the need to finish those newly-generated opportunities, which Brandon Tanev, Yanni Gourde and company promptly did against the weary-looking visitors.
The transition game was in full-throttle for the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena fans, leading to more opportunities than the swivel-headed Montreal defenders could possibly keep in front of them.
At times, it seemed the Canadiens had abandoned their defensive game outright as besieged netminder Jake Allen was kept busy early and often.
It took only 1:02 for the Kraken to get on the board as Jamie Oleksiak sent a breakout pass to Alex Wennberg, who promptly fed Jordan Eberle. The crafty winger moved in close and powered a wrist shot past Allen’s glove for his first goal of the season.
The early goal helped buoy a strong Kraken start, though some breakdowns did lead to a handful of Montreal chances — including a one-timer by Brendan Gallagher that Philipp Grubauer made a spectacular, extended leg save on.
Montreal eventually tied the game 1-1 when Mike Hoffman slammed a loose puck past Grubauer after a scramble from close range — a turnabout the Kraken had fallen victim to before after dominating wide swaths of play.
The difference this time is, the high-danger Kraken chances continued and they made the most of them.
Tanev scored his first of two on the night at the 15:08 mark to put the home side ahead for good, deflecting home a Jamie Oleksiak pass after the burly defenseman had lugged the puck in deep.
Tanev would score again before the game’s halfway mark, capping a span of two Kraken goals within a 1:57 span that made it 4-1 and for all intents ended any hope for a feeble-looking Montreal squad.
Gourde had gotten the first goal after Jeremy Lauzon intercepted a pass to start another odd-man rush by the Kraken. It finished with Gourde carrying the puck into the left faceoff circle, faking a shot and then continuing on in before dekeing Allen and depositing the puck into a vacated net.
The crowd had barely settled down after that effort when Gourde sent Tanev in alone and watched him fire the puck through Allen’s legs.
The Canadiens had a couple of chances from there to get back in it — the biggest on a 2-on-0 breakaway chance midway through the second frame that saw Brendan Gallagher fire the puck wide.
Ryan Donato would close out the scoring 5:15 into the third period, going in alone on Allen, shifting to his backhand and depositing the puck top shelf.
The only dark spot for the Kraken on the night was when forward Mason Appleton crumpled to the ice late in the second period after being hauled down by former Winnipeg Jets teammate Sami Niku. Appleton appeared to injure his right knee on the play and did not return.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.