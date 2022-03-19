Just when it seemed the Kraken were headed to another demoralizing loss, they exploded.
Seattle scored three goals in less than six minutes during the third period, erasing a two-goal deficit and defeating the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
Seattle, which won for the second time in three games, dominated early but had nothing to show for it. When Detroit scored a pair of goals in the second period, it did not look good for the Kraken.
But Yanni Gourde brought Seattle all the way back with his 15th goal of the season — on assist by Haydn Fleury — at the 13:03 mark of the third period to give the Kraken the 3-2 lead. And they held on, with Gourde scoring an empty-net goal with 18 seconds left.
The Kraken dominated early in the third period and finally were rewarded when Adam Larsson beat Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on the Kraken’s 34th shot on goal at 7:10.
It was Larsson’s fifth goal of the season, and it was assisted by Jared McCann and Vince Dunn.
“That first one is always the momentum goal for you,” Larsson said. “It kind of snowball from there.”
Indeed.
Less than three minutes later, Jaden Schwartz got behind the Red Wings defense to beat Nedeljkovic. It was his eighth goal of the season on assists by Vince Dunn and Alex Wennberg.
Seattle had a 16-8 advantage on shots on goal in the third period, and it was even better in the first period.
Larsson was happy with the win, but he kept it is perspective as the Kraken have won just three of their past 15 games.
“It’s just one game and we need to continue this,” Larsson said. “Honestly, losing has been tough and I think everyone is sick of it. … It can’t just be a one-night thing.
“Tonight was a good night and we felt good about our game but we still have a ways to go.”
Notes
- Defenseman Mark Giordano was held out for the second consecutive amid speculation that he will be dealt before the NHL trade deadline Monday.
- It was Women in Hockey Night at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. During the game, the Kraken highlighted women in hockey, including two videos featuring the women of the Kraken and spotlighting the Black Girl Hockey Club and its founder and executive director, Renee Hess.
- Right-winger Karson Kuhlman was activated off injured reserved and played for the first time after missing 18 games with an upper body injury,
- Wennberg, who missed the past two games with an upper body injury, also returned to action Saturday night.
