The Seahawks suffered their first loss of a starting player during the free agency period as day two opened Tuesday, March 15, as cornerback D.J. Reed, a starter most of the past two seasons, agreed to sign with the New York Jets.
Reed agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million, about as hefty a raise as possible after he made $920,000 last season in what was the final year of his rookie contract.
Reed confirmed the signing in a tweet Tuesday, writing: “Jets, it’s UP!!” and later writing “I got to show love to Seattle’s fans. It was one helluva ride.”
His agency, VaynerSports, also confirmed the agreement.
That contract is more than some estimates had for Reed, notably Pro Football Focus, which guessed the market for Reed at three years, $24 million.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Reed’s departure was the only Seahawks news on the second day of free agency.
One attraction to Reed by the Jets is the presence of head coach Robert Saleh, a former Seahawks defensive assistant who also coached Reed for two seasons with the 49ers.
Reed, who was claimed off waivers by Seattle from the 49ers during training camp in 2020, started 14 games for the Seahawks last season at right cornerback with two interceptions.
Reed also started eight games in 2020 when his entry into the starting lineup was widely credited with helping lead a second-half turnaround by the Seattle defense that season.
That Reed had become a full-time starter at corner over the last year-and-a-half led to the idea that he would be a priority to re-sign.
But the contract he elicited from the Jets was obviously a factor in Seattle deciding to bow out of the negotiations.
Seattle also has two other players who started multiple games at cornerback last year under contract in Sidney Jones, who agreed to re-sign to a one-year deal worth a base of $3.6 million on Monday, and Tre Brown. The Seahawks could consider them as a tandem worthy of going into the season as potential starters.
Brown suffered a knee injury last Nov. 21 against Arizona after starting three games but is expected to be ready for training camp. He is likely projected by the team as a potential starter at one cornerback spot. Jones also started 11 games last season.
Seattle still has under contract John Reid, who started two games last season, including a week 15 matchup against the Bears at right cornerback when Reed was out because of COVID-19.
And the Seahawks invested heavily in the secondary on the first day of free agency by agreeing to a new deal with free safety Quandre Diggs, a three-year contract worth up to $40 million, and already have Jamal Adams under contract for four more years at strong safety at $17.5 million a season — the most for any safety in NFL history.
Still, the loss of Reed means the Seahawks will now have to explore other options to supplement the cornerback spot even if Seattle may think it has a promising duo in Jones and Brown.
With three picks in the top 41 in the draft Seattle knows it will have opportunities to address needs in the draft more than it has at almost any time in the last decade, and the Seahawks would peruse other veterans who are available such as Stephon Gilmore.
The 2022 draft is regarded as particularly strong at cornerback, and two of the top corners coming out have local ties — UW players Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon.
Two other corners are viewed as top half of the first round picks — Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner of Cincinnati and Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU. Florida’s Kaiir Elam is also regarded as a potential first-rounder.
Still, picking a cornerback that high would go against Seattle’s history — the only time the Seahawks have taken a cornerback love the fourth round in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era is Shaquill Griffin in the third in 2017.
Brown was taken in the fourth round a year ago.
Reed helped salvage what was a shaky Seattle cornerback spot last year.
Seattle signed Ahkello Witherspoon during free agency but then traded him to Pittsburgh before the season when he was unable to secure a starting job.
The Seahawks ended up starting six different players at the outside corner spots last year — Reed, Brown, Jones, Reid, Tre Flowers and Bless Austin — and there had been a thought the team wanted to keep as much continuity in the defensive backfield as possible.
But ultimately, the contract to Diggs may have precluded being able to also re-sign Reed.
Reed became the second of Seattle’s 15 impending unrestricted free agents to move on as backup offensive lineman Jamarco Jones has agreed to a deal with Tennessee.
Seattle so far has agreed to terms to keep four — Diggs, Sidney Jones, tight end Will Dissly and defensive tackle Al Woods.
Teams can officially sign unrestricted free agents from other teams beginning Wednesday.
