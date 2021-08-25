RENTON, Wash. — Former coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who teamed to lead Seattle to its first Super Bowl berth following the 2005 season, will be inducted into the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor this fall, the team announced Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Hasselbeck will be inducted during a Monday night game against New Orleans on Oct. 25 and Holmgren on Oct. 31 at halftime of a game against Jacksonville.
Hasselbeck’s induction for the Saints game is fitting since his last home game as a Seahawk was the memorable playoff win against New Orleans following the 2010 season, otherwise known as the Beast Quake game.
Seattle currently has 12 members of the Ring of Honor. The others are Steve Largent, Jim Zorn, Dave Brown, Pete Gross, Curt Warner, Jacob Green, Kenny Easley, Dave Krieg, Chuck Knox, Cortez Kennedy, Walter Jones and Paul Allen.
Hasselbeck, who played for the Seahawks from 2001-10, left Seattle as the team’s career leader in most passing categories before Russell Wilson began breaking those marks over the past few years.
Still, Hasselbeck ranks second in team history in pass attempts (4,250), completions (2,559), yards (29,434) and career wins (74) and third in touchdowns (174).
He made the Pro Bowl three times, including in 2005 when he led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record that remains tied as the best in team history.
Holmgren coached the Seahawks from 1999-2008 and compiled an 86-74 record that is the second-most wins in team history. He led Seattle to the playoffs six times, including every season from 2003-07 as he revived the team from its ‘90s doldrums. That included the run to the Super Bowl in 2005.
The two are the first inducted since Allen in 2019. Hasselbeck is the first player inducted since Walter Jones in 2014.
Quandre Diggs sits out again. Is he ‘holding in’?
Veteran free safety Quandre Diggs did not practice for a second day, which led to some speculation as to why, including whether he might be replicating the stance of left tackle Duane Brown — and earlier this camp, of safety Jamal Adams — and staging a “hold in.’’
Coach Pete Carroll on Tuesday indicated Diggs was just getting a veteran rest day.
“He just needed a day and today was good day to have him take a break,’’ Carroll said.
Carroll did not meet with the media Wednesday so there was no further explanation for why Diggs was out again with Carroll’s comment the day before seeming to indicate it’s not injury-related. (Diggs went through a workout on the field before practice.)
Helping fuel speculation that maybe Diggs is making a statement about his contract was a tweet from ESPN noting that Diggs sat out for a second day and that he is “in the last year of his contract, made the Pro Bowl last season and wants a new deal from Seattle.’’
Diggs, who turned 28 in January, is in the final season of a contract that Seattle inherited when it acquired him in a trade with Detroit in October 2019, and is due to make a base salary of $5.95 million this year. The overall average of the contract is $6.2 million, which ranks 20th in the NFL among all safeties, according to OvertheCap.com.
The Seahawks earlier this month extended Adams to make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history at $17.5 million.
Earlier this offseason, the Seahawks also gave extensions to receiver Tyler Lockett and punter Michael Dickson.
But there has been no indication that the Seahawks are intending to give an extension to Diggs, who has solidified the team’s free safety spot since his arrival from the Lions for a 2020 fifth-round pick (Seattle also got a 2021 seventh-round pick in return).
Diggs had a career-high five interceptions last season, the most for any Seattle player since Earl Thomas had five in 2015.
The Seahawks, though, have two young players they might view as potential heirs apparent at that spot in Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi. The two are currently competing for the nickel corner spot, but the team continues to list each as a free safety — Diggs’ position — and each gets work at safety in practice regularly.
Asked earlier this month on his regular appearance on the team’s pregame radio show about the contract situations of Brown and Adams, general manager John Schneider noted, “We have 21 guys that are in the last year of their contracts. All we want to do is win here. We want to win on a consistent basis. … We always preach being a consistent-championship-caliber football team every single year for our fans so they’re excited, and every year they think we have a chance to win this thing, and that’s how we conduct our business on a daily basis.”
Brown also continues wanting a new contract as he also is entering the final year of his deal, due a base salary of $10 million this season.
As has been his custom throughout camp, Brown again on Wednesday walked onto the field late in practice to watch the rest with his teammates.
There has been no indication the team is negotiating with Brown, for now banking that he will not hold out once the season begins, when he would miss game checks.
Just how far Brown is willing to take his “hold in’’ will become clearer after this week when the Seahawks finish the preseason and begin preparing for the regular season.
John Reid trade made official, then he impresses on field
The Seahawks officially announced the addition of cornerback John Reid on Wednesday, and then he took part in practice and made an immediate impression on defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.
Reid was acquired on Tuesday from Houston in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023.
The team views the 5-10, 187-pounder in his second year out of Penn State as able to play as an outside corner, and that’s where he was Wednesday. On one play, he got matched up with DK Metcalf and broke up a pass that was thrown a little behind Metcalf.
“You can tell he came in wanting to set an impression,’’ Norton said. “He was making some plays. … So far after Day One, if anyone can make a really good first impression, he made a good one.’’
Reid was acquired to add depth with rookie Tre Brown dealing with a knee injury. Brown sat out for the second straight day and it’s unclear how long he may be out, with Carroll on Tuesday saying only they considered Brown “day to day.’’
The addition of Reid gives Seattle eight players listed as cornerbacks on its 80-man roster.